When the photographer Marc Aspland, from the Getty Images agency, took the photo at the Paris Saint Germain and Barcelona match, he immortalized the battle of the future in a second. A desperate Gerard Piqué grabbing Kylian Mbappé by the tip of his shirt, who was running like a deer, heading for one of his three goals against Barsa. He was the new Superman against the old world of Barcelona and its heroes.

The Barsa and PSG match at the Camp Nou and their brutal 4 to 1 defeat have the power of symbols. Piqué’s arm clings to a Mbappé who advances athletically and harmoniously, with the ball hit, towards the stars. An unstoppable force, which leaves the reign of Barcelona behind, his fortune, his past of glory, with Leo Messi as the undisputed protagonist and questions his permanence at the club.

The image of the future, turning the page, in the history of football, which never ends. No one is essential or eternal. The flowering of the new Diego Maradona, the heir of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but with other human and intellectual qualities. Educated, intelligent, with a family of amateur athletes who looked after him and protected him in the Parisian suburbs of Bondy. Since he was a boy, he taught him English, theater, literature, the values ​​of sport, the measure of savings and solidarity in the face of ostentation. A new model footballer XXI century.

I hammered with Mbappé. (AFP)

Kylian Mbappé, “Kiki” for his dear friends, has the explosive power of Ronaldo, the tricks of Diego Maradona, his creativity and the agility and speed of a cheeta in the middle of the African savannah. At only 22 years old, he has reached 150 goals.

Former British scorer and commentator Gary Lineker militarily defined the new times: “A changing of the guard”, generational began to glimpse at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The defeat of Barcelona by 4 to 1 at the hands of PSG and the positioning of the Parisian club in the Champions League, under the command of the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, is marking the new times. With Neymar and Angel Di María injured, they managed to deliver a knockout blow to a depressed Barsa to set foot in the quarterfinals.

Pochettino with Mbappé. (EFE)

The coach Argentine Pochettino, with a month and a half at the club, needed Kiki He will lead before the other absences, which he compensated and the responsibility was enormous. Mbappé shone, made the passes, took the initiative, activated, played as a team, encouraged, shouted, called for the ball and played masterfully alongside Leandro Paredes, the Argentine player, in conjunction.

If anyone doubted it, Kiki Mbappé showed in those 60 minutes that he is one of the great players in the world and probably the best in the future.

A challenging chess arises in his life and that of his idols, Leo Messi and Neymar. Today your pass is worth 200 million euros and everyone disputes it. In June, he must decide whether to stay or leave PSG next year. He will be the one who inherits the throne of the greats when they slow down. But his dream is to play with them, all together. Is it possible? It is the dance of millions of dollars post Covid-19 in a football weakened in its finances that will decide that dilemma.

Mbappé at the Camp Nou.

If Leo Messi leaves Barcelona in June and arrives at Paris Saint Germain, the billionaire Parisian club of the Qataris will have to get rid of Kylian Mbappé to get funds for the monumental salary -but lower- that Messi will demand and keep Neymar, who has been in love with Paris, his club, after his adaptation problems and his “duel-passion” for Barca. Leo, Neymar and Kiki know and admire each other. They have even vacationed together in the waters of the Balearic Islands. His dream would be to play all together, as on a Sunday with friends.

Mbappé with Neymar and Di María. (AFP)

Kiki Mbappé could finish in the Real Madrid, with whom he dreams and for whom Angel Of Mary He gives him Spanish and mate lessons, like all the PSG dressing rooms. The other teacher is the Brazilian Neymar, He speaks perfect Spanish a little contributed, thanks to his Argentine girlfriend. He is also disputed by Manchester City, Liverpool, United and Juventus, where he would play with Cristiano Ronaldo. Critics envision him as the new owner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Mbappé proved on Tuesday that he can be number 1 and play in a team, without divism, without stars. His contract ends in June 2022 and he must decide before the European summer whether to stay in Paris, after four seasons at PSG, or begins his international adventure. Whoever hires him will be the owner of the best player in the world, after the retirement of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Only Covid can stop such a million-dollar operation. Bondy’s ambassador is on his way to glory.