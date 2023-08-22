América de Cali is not having a good time. The elimination of the Colombian Cup at the hands of Atlético Nacional and a couple of setbacks in the League have coach Lucas González in the sights of the fans.

In addition, a confusing incident, in which the truck of the Spaniard Iago Falque was shot at, apparently due to an attempted robbery, increased tension at the club.

What will happen to DT and Falque? The maximum shareholder, Tulio Gómez, mentioned in the Caracol Radio program ‘VBar’, that the coach will have a prudent time to demonstrate that he can reverse the poor performance, since he believes that he has the capabilities to achieve it.

“It only takes a few games. That’s how Guimarães started, we endured it and he was champion, that’s how Juan Cruz started, we endured it and he was champion. You have to give him a margin of waiting,” said Gómez.

The leader believes that the mistake he has made is wanting to do everything, but that he must stop experimenting.

“The man knows, but we have important absences in defense and we have to improvise. Players are almost back and you have to use them in the position they are. The man works and when you work, sooner than later, the results come ”, he pointed out.

Iago Falque is not in Cali, confirms Tulio Gómez

Gómez confirmed that Falque, after the incident in which his driver was unharmed, left Cali. He did not reveal if he went to Spain and mentioned that the player has feared for his life after witnessing constant shootings during his stay in the city.

Iago Falqué, one of the figures of the classic. Photo: Twitter: @americadecali

However, the leader revealed that the Spaniard has the doors of the club open. “We told him to think about it, analyze it and that we were not going to pressure him to stay,” he concluded.

América did not play this weekend: the game against Envigado was postponed due to lack of public force. This Wednesday, he will visit Junior in Barranquilla, on the seventh day.

