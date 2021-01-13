Marcelo Gallardo did it again. Even in elimination. Although River has not achieved the goal of reaching the final of the Copa Libertadores, the football world speaks of River del Muñeco after the impressive game he played in São Paulo against Palmeiras in which he was close to completing the feat with an overwhelming game.

Gallardo managed to make River a period team. Years will pass and the River del Muñeco will be remembered. And that is the great achievement of this enormous coach beyond the 11 titles, including two Copa Libertadores. It is a team that is respected everywhere. And they even worship him. Just look at the image of Palmeiras coach, Portuguese Abel Ferreira, hugging River coach at the end of the game and speaking to him, filling him with praise as he walked with him.

After six and a half years, it can be said that the River de Gallardo generated a revolution in Argentine and South American football and it has already been left in history. They speak wonders of this team despite having spent the only year without titles (it was runner-up in the defunct Super League and stayed at the gates of the Diego Maradona and Libertadores Cup finals). Now, it is time for balance. What will happen to this cycle from now on?

The first question that arises is whether it will be possible to keep a large part of the squad or if there will be a massive exodus that deepens the departures that occurred in recent times, such as those of Ignacio Scocco, Juan Fernando Quintero, Lucas Martínez Quarta and Lucas Pratto .

There are reasons to hold the first option if you take Gallardo’s words of thanks to his players after the 2-0 win over Palmeiras in Brazil. “I want to recognize and value my team, my footballers, who have really made me feel represented, they have moved me with the way they played. I am proud of the position with which they faced the game, “said the River coach, who was moved by the response of his players. In Núñez today we only talk about” pride. “

Gallardo is the only one who can change a player’s mind and make several members of this squad stay as happened between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.

However, the context is different. In the midst of a pandemic, with a dollar increasingly soaring, and constant instability in the country, there are other reasons that may weigh on the decisions of footballers. Many of them, with offers from other markets, might look favorably on the offers they make to their representatives. As it happened with Pratto, recently.

How it can happen with Enzo Pérez. “I don’t know my future. I still have a contract with River (until June 2023) but I am going to analyze with my representative and see what I do and what my head thinks. Like all markets here in River, when playing in a big club, there are always proposals. Not just for me, but for the whole group because of what we always show. But you have to analyze everything well, “said the man from Mendoza, leaving the doors open for an exit. The midfielder would be the first to leave. He would have orally agreed a link with the Trabzonspor of Turkey.

The tears of a heartbroken Ignacio Fernández on the Allianz Parque playing field they marked the great effort that River made and the impotence of not being able to reach a new final. But perhaps they can indicate much more. Nacho – just turned 31 – has been thinking for a long time about making an economic difference. And maybe this is the moment.

Then there are the cases of Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás De La Cruz and Rafael Borré, three footballers with several issues in common. They are young, they have a European future and the three of them expire on June 30 and have not yet renewed.

On the right side, he appears against Palmeiras, he is wanted by Roma and Lyon. But before leaving he will put the hook so that River has money left. With regard to the Uruguayan, River must pay Liverpool of Uruguay still one million dollars and for Borré he must pay 3.5 million euros to buy 25 percent more of the pass (he has 50%) to Atlético de Madrid (owner of the other half) as stipulated in a clause in your contract. At this point, very complicated.

If these five players were to go to River, half the starting team would leave. And we have to see what decisions they make with their future Leonardo Ponzio and Javier Pinola, captain and sub-captain, who also end their contract in June.

Meanwhile, the outlook, for now, is not very encouraging in the face of the transfer market to start the reconstruction. It is that although the idea is to go out and incorporate again (he has not done so for a year and a half; Paulo Díaz was the last player who arrived as a reinforcement) there is not much fresh money as in other passing books. And a large part of the money from the first installments of the Quintero and Martínez Quarta passes is destined to pay football player purchases.

On the other hand, is the bet of the youth, to which the Doll is leading little by little but several of them are not yet ready to be main actors. In this context, if the exodus from the squad cannot be avoided, the reconstruction that Gallardo will have to carry out will be much more complex than those he did in other years. “I knew what could come and I accepted and assimilated the situation because I understand the moment we are going through,” said the coach at the press conference on Monday before the match with Palmeiras.

There will surely be more than one talk in the coming days of the coach with the president Rodolfo D’Onofrio and the manager Enzo Francescoli. And although nobody imagines Doll leaving the Millionaire substitute bank, it will also be important for him to know how he will face the new stage so that they arrive together at the end of the year, when the terms of each in the club will culminate. Meanwhile, the world of soccer will continue talking about the River de Gallardo and praising him, although there are few adjectives left to describe him.