We are located in a football stadium. Each one who chooses the one he pleases, I choose mine, the Santiago Bernabéu. I’m sitting in my seat, the team has to come back. Modric catches the ball in the front, something is going to happen! Everyone perceives it and the spectator in front of me gets nervous and starts to get up. I don’t want to miss it, I have to move too so it doesn’t cover it up. Modric leaks it to Benzema who had unmarked himself, this one with heels to Vini… The one in front is already completely on his feet with his arms in the air, and he’s huge! A few tenths of a second and… I was covered by the man in front, perfectly aligned between the play and my seat, I didn’t see it!

What does this comeback story at the Bernabéu have to do with Earendel, the farthest star ever observed? Let’s identify Vini with a young and distant star named Earendel (the “dawn star”), the big unknown that gets in between something very massive and dark, a cluster of galaxies called WHL0137-08 (WHL by the names of the discoverers of the cluster, Z. Wen, J. Han and F. Liu), and I am still an observer who likes to look at his surroundings. We all move to our ball, never better said, and at a precise and precious moment we are aligned. In the world of “Real”, I can’t see what’s going on in the play, I’m overshadowed by the man, even if the lineup isn’t perfect. But in the real universe, something fascinating happens. In the stadium, some rays of light come out of Modric, Benzema and Vini and pass by the man who covers me, finally reaching the spectators that I have to my left and right or in a row above me. Those who were going towards me did not arrive. But in the news POT gave last week, what came between us and the star Earendel is so massive that it curves space-time. Therefore, the light rays that should never have reached us, because they went in another direction that did not intercept us, follow a path in that curved space that finally leads them to our eyes. The result is not only that the image of the distant star does not disappear, but that it becomes brighter and spatially amplified! It is as if by the fact that the man stands in the middle we see the play much brighter and in much greater detail, being able to distinguish from our seat to the piece of grass that is thrown after Vini shot on goal.

The phenomenon is very similar to what many of us did as children, taking a magnifying glass and burning a piece of paper with it. If we align the magnifying glass, the Sun and the paper and if, in addition, the relative distance between the Sun, the magnifying glass and the paper is adequate, the magnifying glass brings a multitude of light rays to a very small area that would have been scattered all over the paper. . It concentrates the light, creates a super bright image on the paper, its energy is higher, and in the end the paper burns. Also, as we well know, the magnifying glass has an effect of increasing the apparent size of objects. The same happens with our cluster, which perfectly aligned and being at the right distance from observer and distant object, is concentrating energy coming from Earendel in a way that it is possible for us to see faint things that we would not have been able to detect with our small and limited telescopes. The analogy goes further, to burn the paper with our magnifying glass we had to focus it and in the process many times brighter areas were seen, sometimes in distorted ways. That is what is called caustic and it is right where Earendel has been found, where the amplification is maximum. The magnification of this cosmic magnifying glass that has allowed us to see Earendel is at least 1,000 or even 40,000, the typical magnifying glass of our childhood surely had a magnification of 30-50.

The cluster is thus a great cosmic magnifying glass, or, as astrophysicists often call it, a gravitational telescope, concentrating the light of faint and distant objects and allowing us to see the universe in spectacular detail. A cosmic event like the discovery of Earendel, or that of Icarus a few years ago, which is an experiment put there for us by the universe itself, allows one to ask, among many others, a couple of very interesting questions. How exactly is it that has gotten in between and causes that gravitational lensing effect? What is that far away that we are seeing? Today we will focus on the second.

In the Milky Way it is very difficult for us to find very massive stars, because they last very little. In addition, they appear in areas of recent star formation where there is often so much material around that they remain hidden, overshadowed by clouds of gas and dust, so hunting them is highly unlikely. In nearby galaxies we have more opportunities to search, but we run into the problem of spatial resolution, because what we see from other galaxies is almost always a diffuse set of stars that we cannot distinguish individually, even with the most powerful telescopes. It is true that massive stars can stand out so much, be so bright compared to other stars around them, that they can even be discerned in galaxies like Andromeda or the Triangulum Galaxy, about 2.5 billion light years away. But the ones we find in other galaxies and only in the closest ones can be counted on the fingers. So detecting a massive star (or a binary, massive stars are almost never alone) that formed when the universe was only 6% of its current age is mind-boggling! And more fascinating is to think that part of the photons we see traveled about 0.2 billion light years after seeing practically the entire universe and while it was expanding, but some traveled even more, because they made a (small) turn to reach us, its trajectory was a curve.

To marvel even more, we can emphasize that what happened to Earendel will actually happen in our future. I feel like a massive star, surely it won’t last more than a few million years. Indeed, some say that the star no longer exists because it exploded as a supernova, but we could also say that we will see that explosion “live” (as direct as the physics of the universe leaves us) within “a few years”, a few million if the star was very young or maybe tomorrow if the star was already near the end of its life. Even earlier, the star’s image may begin to double or distort, when its motion there, which can typically reach 1,000 kilometers per second, or ours, which is about 250 kilometers per second around the center of the The Milky Way, or whatever happens in the lens cluster, blurs Earendel’s image, which may disappear from view. We will be attentive to everything that happened, but it still does not exist for us.

Pablo G. Perez Gonzalez He is a researcher at the Center for Astrobiology, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (CAB/CSIC-INTA).

cosmic void it is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than one atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillion atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up Pablo G. Perez Gonzalezresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology; Patricia Sanchez Blazquez, full professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM); Y Eve Villaverresearcher at the Center for Astrobiology

