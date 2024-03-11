Last week the world of anime and manga was hit in the worst possible way, and that is due to the death of one of the great authors of the industry, Akira Toriyama, who unfortunately left this plane at the age of 68 at the beginning of full month of March. With this in mind, fans fear that the legacy of his magnum opus, dragonball, is not respected by those who have the franchise in their hands, whether due to rights issues or previously signed contracts.

The first case is the next series of Dragon Ball Daima, which is planned to be released this year as part of the franchise's fortieth anniversary, and it goes without saying that the mangaka did much of the work in terms of character design and story incorporation. However, the production has not finished, so they could take part of the scripts that have been created to give shape to the ending with the essence that the author would have put on paper.

As for the Dragon Ball Super manga, there is not much to worry about, given that the successor to Toriyama, Toyotarois in charge of the project, I had even indicated before that if he were to be absent, please give the franchise a worthy ending, and above all be consistent with the epilogue seen in the Z saga. For those who don't know, the conclusion of Super It must fit with the chapter we saw in which Goku He goes to a martial arts tournament to meet Oob and take him to train to be the new savior of the earth.

Finally we have the franchise Sand Land, which will premiere an anime this month and which will arrive without any setbacks, after all it already has the approval from its creator, so all that remains is for them to release the episodes and also the video game for the next one. These projects finish production at least a month before going commercial, so there will be no modifications and all extra contributions from Toriyama They are already in the series.

Even with this, the question will remain: what will become of dragon ball When is the pending thing over? Well now the rights belong to the leader of Capsule Corporation Co.

Via: Shueisha

Editor's note: It's going to be a mess when new products are released that are no longer supervised by Toriyama, and worse, if the new owners introduce them as if they were canon. We'll see in the coming months if Daima is worth watching and if Toyotaro follows the right path in Super.