Dragon ball super He has been out of television for a few years, and although every month we hope they confirm his return, Toei Animation has not given clues about it.

They recently confirmed that they are already working on a new animated film, and as expected, fans were filled with questions about what this project represents for the saga.

There are still not many details about what we will see in this movie of Dragon ball super, but it will certainly have repercussions on future projects, including the anime series.

Dragon Ball could choose to take a manga arc to the movies

Most of the information about this movie came from the same Akira toriyama, who wrote on the official blog that we can expect great battles.

The creator of Dragon ball He assured that we will have the presence of an unexpected character, and this is where the theories exploded.

While some believe that this film will stay away from the events of the sleeve, others believe that Toei I could follow a path similar to the one we saw with Kimetsu no yaiba, and thus adapt an arc to the big screen.

This theory from fans of Dragon ball it would make sense only if they had a true masterpiece at hand, as the money generated at box offices around the world would be much more profitable.

The second assumption is that they could show us a separate story from the manga that sets the stage for the return of the saiyan, and history tells us that this is most likely.

Movies regularly Dragon ball they consist of separate stories from the main play, and we don’t see why this time it should be any different; especially considering that many want a new anime.

At the moment everything is mere speculation, but Toei It could be conditioning the return of Dragon Ball to anime depending on the success of the new film, although we will find out later.

