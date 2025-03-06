What will happen to cars that have the B label in Spain?

Low emission areas (ZBE) have transformed mobility into numerous Spanish cities, imposing increasingly severe restrictions on the most polluting vehicles. Among the main affected by these limitations are cars with B label, whose future in urban circulation is increasingly uncertain.

What does the regulations on cars with B label say?

Since the implementation of the Environmental Tag System of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) in 2016, vehicles have been classified according to their polluting emissions. The Law 7/2021 of climate change and energy transition Forces all municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants to establish ZBE to improve air quality and reduce pollution. In addition, municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants that exceed pollution limits must also apply restrictions. Although the standard does not establish specific restrictions for each type of label, it does allow municipalities to define their own limitations based on the degree of contamination of each vehicle.

What vehicles have the B label?

The cars with tag Bidentified with a yellow badgeinclude light vans and light vans gasoline Enrolled from January 2001as well as vehicles diesel since 2006. It is also received by vehicles of more than eight seats and those of merchandise transport, both diesel and gasoline, enrolled from 2006. However, their access to cities is increasingly restricted due to its largest polluting emissions compared to vehicles with label C, Eco or Zero.

Cities that have already restricted the circulation of cars with a B label

Currently, the first vehicles that have lost the right to circulate in Las Zbe are those without environmental label, that is, the oldest and pollutants. However, cars with B label are the following in the restriction list. Cities like Barcelona and Bilbao have already announced that from 2028 these vehicles will not be able to access their low -emission areas. In other municipalities, the situation will depend on the Mobility Ordinance approved by each City Council.

Cars restrictions depend on each municipality. In some cities, they can continue to circulate with limitations, while in others they will be progressively excluded from low emissions areas. Out of these areas, there will be no restrictions on their circulationalthough it is likely that over time the limitations will extend to more urban areas.

At European levelthe trend is clear: the progressive elimination of combustion vehicles. The European Union has established that EN 2035 The sale of diesel and gasoline cars will be prohibitedand for 2050 It is expected that these disappear from the roads. This context makes cars with label B have the days counted in the big Spanish cities.

Sales fall

The impact of these measures is already reflected in the car market. In 2024, car sales with B label have fallen below 10 % in Spain, according to Ganvam data. Given the uncertainty about their long -term viability, many buyers opt for vehicles with eco or zero badge, which offer greater freedom of circulation and adapt better to future regulations.

For owners of these vehicles, the decision to keep them or sell them will depend largely on their place of residence. In municipalities without Zbe, restrictions will not affect the same way, but in large cities, the loss of access to key zones could be an important problem. Given this scenario, the general recommendation is to opt for models with eco or zero label to guarantee greater mobility in the future.