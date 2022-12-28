The Brazilian government gave the first indications on Wednesday that President Jair Bolsonaro will travel to the United States at any time and will avoid participating in the inauguration ceremony of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvanext Sunday.

Bolsonaro’s decision to leave the country has been conjectured for days in Brasilia, but until now there was absolute silence in the government headed by the far-right leader, who has isolated himself and hardly appeared in public since his defeat at the end of October at the polls, which he has not yet recognized.

However, The first indication of his departure was published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette.

It is an authorization for a trip to Miami by presidential security personnel, signed by General Augusto Heleno, Minister of Institutional Security.

The text says that the trip will be between December 28 and 29, which suggests that Bolsonaro will leave for Miami at any time.

Some versions in the local press are considering the possibility of Bolsonaro staying at the Mar-a-lago complex, owned by former US President Donald Trump, with whom the Brazilian has been in close contact for years.

Jair Bolsonaro in his first pronouncement after the defeat in the elections. Photo: Evaristo Sa. Brazil

Others assure that Bolsonaro, who intends to spend at least three months outside the country, will settle in the house of a businessman friend in Orlando, but nothing has been confirmed or commented on by the Government.

The eventual departure of the far-right leader would confirm that he will not participate in Lula’s inauguration ceremony, nor will there be the traditional transfer of the presidential sash, which in Brazil has a strong institutional and democratic symbolism.

The outgoing president has been confined to his official residence in Brasilia since last October 30, when the polls confirmed the victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is also not recognized by the most radical groups of the Bolsonaro ultra-right.

