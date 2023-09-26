The Thai Police normally finalizes the investigation report on the murder of the Colombian Edwin Arrieta at the hands of the Spaniard Daniel Sancho, despite allegations of corruption against the case’s supervisor and number two on the force, Surachate Hakparn, known as “Big Joke.”

As police sources told Efe this Tuesday, The report of the case involving Sancho is being finalized and only its review remains, so that it can be delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office next month.

What happened to “Big Joke”, whose house was searched the day before by the Cybercrime division of the Police as part of an operation against a network of bribes allegedly paid by an illegal online betting group, “has nothing to do with Sancho’s case and does not affect the investigation,” said these same sources.

Thai police have not issued an arrest warrant for Surachate, known by his nickname Big Joke, and have found no incriminating evidence. although he arrested 17 people this Monday, including 8 agents who work under the orders of the police chief.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced this Tuesday a commission of inquiry into corruption allegations against senior police official, which will have to present results to the leader in thirty days.

On the left, police officer Surachate Hakparn, known as ‘Big Joke’. Photo: EPA – EFE / Social networks

“Big Joke” assured reporters after the search that he is innocent and blamed the investigation on an attempt to discredit him.

The case is related to bribes paid by a group led by Phongsiri “Boss Than” Tharacawongsuk, former president of the Thai football club Lamphun Warriors and arrested last June for running illegal bets and money laundering.

Big Joke has fundamentally been the visible face and spokesperson, in charge of public management (of the case) and not of the investigations.

Nevertheless, The scandal that affects “Big Joke” does not seem to affect the Spaniard’s trial, since the police officer, with a very media profile and who has presented himself as the supervisor of the case, He has fundamentally been its visible face and spokesperson, in charge of its public management and not of the investigations.

In statements and appearances before the media, Surachate has tried to consider the case closed, while the investigation continued behind the scenes and within the framework of a more complex procedure than the one publicly transmitted, with about 30 people involved, including agents, investigators, forensics and divers.

His situation does not therefore have to obstruct or delay the investigation that implicates the Spaniard, and, even if Surachate were prosecuted, it should not invalidate it, since it was not carried out by him, judicial sources assure Efe.

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta.

The Thai Police have a period of 84 days from Sancho’s entry into provisional prison on August 7 for the investigation, and once completed they must deliver a report to the Prosecutor’s Office, from which point a trial date can be set.

The Spaniard, 29 years old and son and grandson of actors Rodolfo Sancho and Sancho Gracia, was arrested on August 5, when he cconfessed to the murder and dismemberment of the Colombian at the police station on the tourist island of Phangan, to later be transferred to the prison in neighboring Samui, on a provisional basis.

Sancho and Arrieta met last year through Instagram and had met in Phangan on August 2, the day on which the murder of the Colombian supposedly took place, whose remains have been found in various locations on the island, including the sea.

*With EFE