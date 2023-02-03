for the third time, The Peruvian Congress again rejected this Thursday a bill that included electoral advancement, On this occasion, he proposed it for July 2023 and added a referendum for the convening of a constituent assembly.

With this decision taken by the legislature, there is only -for the moment- a fourth project presented this time by President Dina Boluarte.

The rejection of the advance to the elections occurs in a high tension scenario where thousands of protesters demand both the advance of general elections, as well as the resignation of Boluarte. Until now, the protests have left a balance of 66 deaths.

What did the rejected project say?

This last bill included elections to elect the Andean president, congressmen and parliamentarians on the second Sunday of July 2023. and a referendum on a constituent assembly, that would be presented to the public on that same date.

He was supported by left-wing parties such as Peru Libre itself, which defined the day as “historic” when debating the constituent assembly. He was also supported by Democratic Peru, Together for Peru and the Magisterial Bloc.

But the conservative majority in Congress rejected the proposal, since creating a new Constitution to replace the current one, drafted in 1993 during the Alberto Fujimori government (1990-2000), it is a position they have historically opposed.

Protests against President Dina Boluarte in Peru.

Is the fourth time the charm?

Madam President, listen to our people, to the vast majority who are asking for changes

As the plenary session of Congress cannot reach an agreement, the proposal to advance the elections to 2023 will be seen again in the Constitution Commission this Friday, February 3.

This fourth project was presented directly by the Executive last Wednesday as a matter of urgency.

This legislative initiative includes that the first round be held on the second Sunday of October 2023 and will be presented this Friday in Congress by several ministers.

The project would be analyzed despite the fact that article 78 of the Regulations of Congress establishes that, if a bill is rejected, the same bill cannot be presented until the next annual session.

The former senior officer of Congress César Delgado Guembes pointed out to Trade that the Executive’s project can be interpreted as a different one from the one he presented last December, which proposed elections for 2024.

“If one gets strict and literal, obviously it is the same initiative because it seeks the same thing: the advancement of general elections. But given the situation, it may be classified as an initiative with different characteristics, mainly because the date is different. That article 78 may not be interpreted rigidly or strictly“, said.

Anti-government demonstration in Lima, Peru.

Fissures in the government

And while these discussions are taking place, the Boluarte government shows cracks upon learning of the resignation of Raúl Molina, the president’s chief adviserwho blamed him for a lack of “substantive political gestures” and that “clear responsibilities have not yet been attributed” for those who died in the crisis.

“Madam President, listen to our people, to the vast majority who are asking for changes,” reads Molina’s resignation letter released this Thursday by the press. boluarte, who declined to comment on the statements of his former adviserhe has already had to face the resignations of five of his ministers since he assumed the reins of the country.

The protests in various parts of Peru maintain 87 active roadblocks and have left a balance of more than 60 deaths due to the protests. In Cusco, the capital of the Inca empire, a jewel of tourism in Peru, there was a strike of workers and mobilizations in the streets and the central square of the city.

In Junín (center), dozens of citizens keep the road blocked Central, the main route for the arrival of food to the capital.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP, EFE and El Comercio (Peru) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.