What will happen in New York given the increase in robberies by migrants?

The migrant crisis in New York has intensified. For months now, city authorities have spoken about the risks of a large number of people being in the area waiting to modify their immigration status. Many residents of the Big Apple have been upset by the situation, arguing that the crime rate has increased.. In this regard, Mayor Eric Adams spoke out.

After the arrest of seven migrants accused of being allegedly responsible for at least sixty robberies, The mayor assured that those who commit a crime will be treated like any other criminal in the city. “There will be no different mentality, no different reactions or responses from the police department,” he said, according to statements cited by cnn.

During a conference, Adams also took the opportunity to speak again about the crisis that the city is experiencing regarding illegal migrants. “These individuals were all immigrants. We must reiterate the overwhelming number of more than 170,000 asylum-seeking immigrants who are attempting to continue the next stage of their journey in search of the American dream.”

The chief of detectives of the New York Police, Joseph Kenny, also spoke about the case, pointing out that still It is unclear whether the immigrants arrested this week are undocumented or asylum seekers.

Crisis in New York due to immigrants

The enormous number of immigrants who come to the Big Apple in search of fixing their immigration status in the United States has forced city authorities to set up temporary shelters in different places such as hotels, school gyms and other areas. But the situation is reaching such a point that there have already been accidents.

The shelters set up in New York are insufficient. Photo: NY Mayor's Office / x.com

In addition to the immigrants accused of robbery, a few weeks ago a murder was recorded in one of the shelters. Citizens are identifying such a risk that a curfew has even been proposed.

One of the reasons why the problem has increased is that other States like Texas have allocated funds to transport migrants out of their territory to areas known as sanctuary, among which is precisely the Big Apple.