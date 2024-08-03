Texas Governor Greg Abbot has taken several steps measures intended to prevent undocumented persons from crossing the borders of the state. This has included the placement of physical barriers such as barbed wire and buoys And, based on a ruling by the Quito Circuit, it is already known what will happen in August with the latter.

About a year ago A 300-meter buoy barrier was placed along the Rio Grandein the waters between Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Mexico.

The buoys, which are anchored in concrete, They rekindled the debate with the federal government who have repeatedly made it known to the Texas government that they are the only ones who can intervene when it comes to immigration issues, so they filed a lawsuit.

The federal administration argues that this barrier violates the Rivers and Ports Act from 1899, and that Texas did not obtain a permit from the United States Army Corps of Engineers to place them, so they represent a risk for foreign policy.

As in the case of the barbed wire, the situation started a war in the courts. However, The Fifth Circuit has ruled that Texas can keep the buoys for now, because the federal government could not prove that the stretch of river where they were placed was navigable.

However, according to a local media article Texas Standardit must be said that The final decision will be made in a trial next year. In the meantime, the federal government can appeal the court order to the Supreme Court.

One year ago, Texas installed marine barriers in the Rio Grande. The Biden-Harris Administration SUED Texas for stepping up to protect our state and our nation. Americans deserve law and order at the border, so the buoys remain in the water today. pic.twitter.com/IQuRtQ1BvA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 27, 2024

Texas continues to strengthen its borders

Despite the debate they have started with the federal government, Texas continues to put up barriers at its bordersthat includes a major modification that was made a few weeks ago to the barbed wire.

The governor ordered additional barbed wire to be placed to reinforce the border. It is triple-stranded barbed wire along El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The decision is part of its Operation Lone Star which, since its launch, has led to the detention of 516,300 illegal immigrants and more than 45,300 arrests, according to information from Newsweek.