WIf not them, then who? At the end of the year, when it comes to making clever predictions for the new year, artificial intelligence (AI) is of course in demand. The systems have experienced a spectacular breakthrough in recent months and are said to have phenomenal capabilities. AI not only writes or translates texts, but also takes on routine jobs. With the latest developments such as ChatGPT 4, artificial intelligence can justify statements, solve some problems and even “think” abstractly.

It makes sense to let the currently available AI systems take a look into the crystal ball of the future. How will the year 2024 develop, what lies ahead, which problems will be solved and where will new ones emerge? We have tested the ChatGPT from Open AI in the free-to-use version 3.5 and in the paid version 4. The rivals are Google Bard and Microsoft's Bing AI, both of which are free to use. Google will soon launch its next stage of development called Gemini. The system comes in different versions and works multimodally with different inputs. Some parts of Gemini already exist in Google Bard.