In his second investiture vote, Alberto Núñez Feijóo has not managed to stop the clock that was started in the first vote, on Wednesday the 27th, and which inexorably leads, if Pedro Sánchez does not manage to remedy it, to a repeat of the general elections. After the failure of the leader of the PP, who has only gathered the votes of his party, Vox, UPN and the Canarian Coalition, a new round of consultations with the King opens on Monday, which everything indicates will lead to him instructing Sánchez to try to gather the support to be invested as president of the Government. In theory, Sánchez has until November 27 to try, but the socialists want the process to be quick and close in October. If the socialist leader does not succeed, the Spanish will vote on January 14, probably on the same lists. These are the key dates, deadlines and steps for a new investiture or to repeat the elections.

September 29th. Feijóo’s failure is consummated and Armengol meets with the King

After Feijóo’s failure in the second vote by 172 votes in favor, 177 against and 1 null vote (the Junts deputy Eduard Pujol was wrong, who first said yes and then no), Francina Armengol, president of Congress, has attended to the Zarzuela palace to inform the King of the results. Felipe VI has announced that the new round of contacts will begin next Monday. In theory, the Monarch can propose successive candidates until the two-month period that was launched on the 27th, with the first vote, runs out.

The King has summoned the representatives of the parliamentary groups next Monday and Tuesday to propose a new candidate, if he deems it appropriate. On August 22, he proposed Feijóo, despite the fact that at that time he did not have enough support to be invested, just as Sánchez does not have enough support today. The statement from the King’s House justified Feijóo’s nomination: “In all the general elections held since the entry into force of the Constitution, the candidate of the political group that has obtained the greatest number of seats has been the first to be proposed. by His Majesty the King as a candidate for the Presidency of the Government. This practice has become a custom over the years. In the consultation procedure carried out by His Majesty the King, the existence of a sufficient majority for the investiture that, if applicable, would cause this custom to decline, has not been confirmed to date.” Felipe VI can propose as many candidates as he considers in these two months.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

View of the chamber of the Congress of Deputies, on Monday. claudio alvarez

From October 10 to 17. The dates that the PSOE prefers for the investiture

In the event that the King entrusts Pedro Sánchez with the second investiture attempt of this legislature, La Moncloa has shown its preference for it to be quick. To do this, a whole week is needed with a clear agenda to be able to hold three days of plenary session: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday in the second vote. The first feasible week is October 10, although it is complicated because it has the holiday of October 12 in the middle, a high-voltage date. The first clear week, then, would be the 17th. If Sánchez receives the assignment, he will probably agree with Armengol on a date, as the president of Congress already did with the leader of the PP to schedule his attempt, already failed, this week. The week of October 24 would also be feasible. It is a little more complicated, because Pedro Sánchez has to participate in the EU summit in Brussels on the 26th and 27th, Thursday and Friday.

31 October. The Princess of Asturias swears in the Constitution in Congress

The heir to the Crown, Leonor de Borbón, Princess of Asturias, will swear in the Constitution on October 31, the date on which she comes of age, in a solemn session of the Congress and the Senate in the Palace of the Cortes, in the San Jerónimo race in Madrid. The swearing-in ceremony of the Princess of Asturias is a symbol of the dynastic continuity of the Monarchy, as well as one of the most solemn events celebrated in the Cortes (it will be the second time that an heir in democracy does so: Felipe VI the sworn in on January 30, 1986). On October 7, Mrs. Leonor is scheduled to swear the flag in a public event at the Military Academy of Zaragoza, which the Kings will attend.

November. A practically clear month

The three weeks from November 6 to 26 are completely clear. There are no planned plenary sessions of Congress, nor major events. And, above all, they are within the legal range to attend a new investiture. Even if Sánchez had also failed, in theory he could try Feijóo again if he gathered support and if Felipe VI proposed it again.

November 27. End of the deadline to invest candidate

It is a key milestone along the way. It is the date on which two months have passed since Feijóo lost the first vote. And in this, article 99 of the Constitution is very clear: “If after the period of two months, starting from the first investiture vote, no candidate has obtained the confidence of Congress, the King will dissolve both Chambers and call new elections with the endorsement of the President of Congress.” The publication of this royal decree in the BOE must be made on the day of its issuance and it comes into force on the same day. That date is decisive, since the elections are held just 47 days later, according to the seventh additional provision of the electoral law, introduced in 2016 for specific cases of electoral repetition due to the impossibility of an investiture. “The royal decree of convocation indicates the date of the elections, which must be held on the forty-seventh day after the call,” says the aforementioned additional provision in section 1. Under normal circumstances, the period from the dissolution of the Cortes until The day on which elections are held is 54 days.

January 5. The electoral campaign begins.

The electoral campaign was reduced to one week in cases of repetition. Thus, in order for the elections to be held exactly 47 days after the publication of the decree calling for elections, the reform of the 2016 law also reduced the campaign. “The electoral campaign, which will begin on the thirty-eighth day after the call, lasts eight days. The direct and personal sending to voters of electoral envelopes and ballots or electoral propaganda and advertising may, however, be carried out from the thirty-first day after the call,” the electoral legislation highlights. The campaign begins, therefore, on January 5, the usual day of the Three Kings parades in Spain, and concludes on the 12th of that month.

January 14. General elections, again

The deadlines established by law lead to this electoral date, unless investiture is granted. That Sunday marks the forty-seventh day after the call, after the Christmas holidays. And, once the results are known, the process to establish the Cortes begins again (within 25 days following the elections) and try again for a majority to have a President of the Government.