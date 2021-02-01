A new war flag rises on the technological horizon for privacy and data collection issues: on one side is Apple and two steps behind, the Facebook team.

The problem arises as a result of a new security policy that governs the Apple world, based on the changes introduced in iOS 14 -whose update is imminent- that affects data traceability that companies collect.

For a privacy issue, the Cupertino company from now on requires that all applications outside of its platform show a message where they are asks the user for permission to use information from other applications and websites.

However, from Facebook they shoot that in this measure there is a great contradiction, since they have not excepted their applications to follow your own rules.

Instagram and Facebook in conflict within the iPhone. Photo shutterstock

Thus, Apple forces developers to show in their ‘apps’ a pop-up window in which the user’s consent is requested in order to track your activity and collect certain data, which are used in the personalization of the advertising they display.

To get ahead of this Apple newsletter, Facebook designed its own –a kind of shutter– that you are testing with some iPhone users and that appears before your competitor’s.

From the signature of the firm led by Mark Zuckerberg, they point out that this message that will appear in their apps is “to help people make informed decisions.” “We will also show our own notification with information about how we use personalized ads and the controls we offer in our applications ”.

If one accepts the conditions of Facebook and Instagram, the ads that appear in those applications will not change. If you decide not to decline, they will continue to see ads, but “they will be less relevant to your browsing.”

In its imminent update. Apple requires users to be aware of the data they share Photo / Kathy Willens

From the company they emphasize that accept this message does not mean that Facebook will collect new types of data; it just means that we can continue to show you personalized ads in our apps.

As Facebook anticipated last month, “we disagree with Apple’s decision. However, we will begin to show its message to ensure the stability of the businesses and the people who use our services ”.

“The new message from Apple suggests that there is a tradeoff between personalized advertising and privacy when, in fact, we can provide both,” said the social network on Monday.

In addition, Facebook notes that Apple’s message “also does not provide context about the benefits of personalized ads,” something they have tried to reflect in their notification, with messages such as “get ads that are more personalized” or “support businesses that depend on ads to reach customers. “

SL