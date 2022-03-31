After confirming the existence of a new subscription model, the company promises to give more details in the future.

PlayStation has left us the biggest informative bombshell of the week: Spartacus is a realityand corresponds to a new subscription model for its already known PSPlus. Until now, the Japanese brand has detailed a couple of aspects related to its decision, such as the fate of the PS Plus Collection or why launch exclusives are not included. But there is a much talked about question among PS4 and PS5 gamers: Will the classic games be improved?

[Los juegos clásicos] they look great on ps4 and ps5Jim RyanIt should be remembered that the most expensive option of the new PS Plus, baptized as PS Plus Premiumincludes the possibility of playing titles of PSX, PS2, PS3 and PSP. That is why many users have wondered about the possibility that we return to such adventures with improvements implemented, without these breaking the retro air of the experience.

And it’s been the same Jim RyanCEO of PlayStation, who has answered this question in Famitsu (via Gaming Bolt): “I have heard from people who have been playing that they look great on PS4 and PS5. But this it will depend on the game“. In addition, the executive director also points out that, although the news has generated many doubts in the community, it still more details to be announced.

We will have to wait until June to verify Jim Ryan’s latest statements, although this does not prevent us from theorizing about the future of the new PS Plus. In this way, in 3DJuegos we have already prepared a special report with which we highlight the differences between the novelty of PlayStation and the already known Xbox Game Pass, which leaves us with a discussion for you: Will Spartacus be able to compete with Microsoft’s service?

More about: PS Plus, PlayStation, PS4, PS5 and Jim Ryan.