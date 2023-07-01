Guti joins the striker Ricardo Marincoming from the Bulls of Celaya of the expansion leagueas well as the goalkeeper Oscar Whalley of the Sports Lugo from Spain, however, are still looking for a center forward, although the issue of Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City) and Luca Martinez Dupuy (Central Rosario) seems to move away because the first will continue with his club and the second would be nothing to join Juarez Braves.

This is how the starting eleven of Guadalajara would look like for the Apertura 2023: