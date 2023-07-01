Chivas added a new reinforcement for its debut in the 2023 Opening Tournament, of Liga MX, since it repatriated the national team Eric Gutierrezafter having been in the PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands since August 2018.
Guti joins the striker Ricardo Marincoming from the Bulls of Celaya of the expansion leagueas well as the goalkeeper Oscar Whalley of the Sports Lugo from Spain, however, are still looking for a center forward, although the issue of Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City) and Luca Martinez Dupuy (Central Rosario) seems to move away because the first will continue with his club and the second would be nothing to join Juarez Braves.
This is how the starting eleven of Guadalajara would look like for the Apertura 2023:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Miguel Jimenez – Even with the arrival of Oscar WhalleyEl Wacho continues to have the confidence of the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic. However, with the internal competition generated by the new goalkeeper, it is expected that he will continue to grow and make fewer mistakes.
Gilberto Sepulveda – Tiba will miss the first day of the championship due to an expulsion suffered in the second leg final. In any case, the national team also had a good Clausura 2023 and for this reason, it will continue to be the leader of the center.
Antonio Briseno – Thanks to his renewal with the club, El Pollo is expected to be the undisputed starter, apart during the league last season he showed great determination and hunger to defend the rojiblancos colors. with the departure of Luis Olivas and Diego Campilloas well as the low participation of Hiram Mierthe U-17 world champion has his place as a starter more secure.
Jesus Chiquete – Just like you did Ricardo Chain during his tenure, pauno He replaced the youth squad player as a left winger, giving good results. Even though his main position is center, he has already won the race against Christian Calderon and Alejandro Mayorgawho really are the laners on the left.
Alan Mozo – During the last tournament, the Pumas youth squad started on the bench, but little by little he gained the starting position on the right and took advantage of it very well because he earned the applause of the fans for the claw shown in the league. His good performance when it comes to defending and his ability to jump forward and send crosses make him ideal for the position.
Eric Gutierrez – It is unknown if ruben gonzalez will remain in the fold, since Chivas would have to make good the purchase option to Necaxa. The Bear was one of the most outstanding of the team, but with the arrival of the guti he will probably lose his position in the eleven. Although the midfielder did not show his best level in the PSV EindhovenIt is expected that he will recover his level with the club from Guadalajara.
Fernando Beltran – Another one who is looking for his consolidation is El Nene, who has also been a promise for a long time, although he was already able to reach the national team and was close to attending his first World Cup. In the midfield he would continue with his function of arming the attack, although now at the side of the guti and of Victor Guzman.
Victor Guzman – In C2023 he was used in different positions, especially as a fake ‘9’, but he stands out when he plays in midfield. apart from Baby He will have the help of his ex-partner from the Pachuca, the guti, so it is expected that they put together a great dumbbell to be able to organize the attack. El Pocho is needed to serve again as that great leader that the team needed.
Alexis Vega – We will not be able to see Gru at the start of the tournament because he is injured, without knowing when he will return, however, he would be part of the starting eleven once he returns. Although he has been far from his best level for a long time, the expectations of the fans is that he continues to be decisive in attack. Until he recovers, it is possible that pavel perez either Ronaldo Cisneros appear as left wingers.
Robert Alvarado – El Piojo will continue to appear as a winger by right, as he had a good leaguealthough for now he is with the Mexican team in the gold Cup. For now, Isaac ‘Bunny’ Brizuela He will be the one in charge of the area until the return of the selected one. For now the team would have problems if the two get injured because they have a short squad, which means that they will have to give priority to the quarry.
Jose Juan Macias – The ideal starting eleven of pauno It would be with JJ as the center forward, however, his return to the courts will take place until November or December. Meanwhile, after Daniel Rios was not the solution to the attack, that’s why it came Ricardo Marinwho will be in charge of scoring the goals after a great year in the expansion league with the celayawaiting for it to really be what the Flock needs so badly.
Chivas starting lineup for A2023: Miguel Jiménez; ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Jesús Chiquete, Alan Mozo; Erick Gutiérrez (‘Oso’ González), Fernando Beltrán, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán; Alexis Vega (Pável Pérez), Roberto Alvarado (‘Cone’ Brizuela), José Juan Macías (Ricardo Marín).
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Chivas #starting #arrival #Erick #Gutiérrez
Leave a Reply