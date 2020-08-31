The academic year in Russian schools and universities will begin without traditional rulers and with new sanitary requirements. Classes and classrooms will be constantly disinfected, and classes will be spread out as much as possible in time to reduce contact between students. In addition, younger students will receive free hot meals from the beginning of the month. Two procedures will also be simplified: the poor will be able to quickly file for bankruptcy and write off debts, and tax inspectors will be able to close inactive individual entrepreneurs without a trial. More details can be found in the material of Izvestia.

New organization of classes in schools

On September 1, the academic year in Russian schools will begin in a regular, full-time format, but without solemn lines. Back in May, Rospotrebnadzor released recommendation on the organization of the stay of children in educational institutions, which now have to be observed.

First, schools should introduce regular disinfection of the premises. – in the morning before lessons and at breaks. It is recommended to use decontamination lamps and ventilate classes between classes. Tables, chairs, dishes and utensils in dining rooms will also be disinfected before and after lunch. Dispensers with antiseptics will be installed at the entrance to the school.

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

Secondly, the organization of lessons will change dramatically. Rospotrebnadzor recommends limiting children’s contact with each other as much as possible: if possible, set different start and end times for each class and reduce the number of students in one class. Some schools will separate students for two shifts.

In addition, all children, teachers and staff will have their temperature checked in the morning, and physical education in good weather will be transferred to the street. It is not necessary to wear masks, but at the first sign of SARS, the child or school employee should be isolated, and if someone detects a coronavirus, the entire class and contact classes will go to a two-week quarantine.

Mask mode in universities

Recommendations Rospotrebnadzor for universities is about the same as for schools, but students and teachers are required to wear masks at all times and change them every three hours. The latter are allowed to remove the mask during the lecture. In addition, creative activities can be conducted without protective equipment.

Teachers over 65 are advised to work only remotely, and international students will need to be sent to the observatory for two weeks before being admitted to classes.

Free hot meals for younger students

From the beginning of the school year comes into force law on the provision of free hot meals to primary school students. According to the doc, students should receive it at least once a day. The menu includes a hot dish and a hot drink.

The transition period will take three years – from September 1, 2020 to September 1, 2023. In 2020, 21 billion rubles were allocated for these purposes, in 2021 schools will receive 42 billion, in 2022 – 56 billion, in 2023 – 62 billion.

Photo: TASS / Donat Sorokin

Following a meeting with government members on August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed develop and approve a phased schedule for organizing hot meals in a primary school until October 1, as well as regularly monitor educational institutions on this issue.

Classroom management supplements

From September 1, teachers will receive an additional 5 thousand rubles from the federal budget for classroom guidance. Vladimir Putin stated this in messages Federal Assembly in January.

The surcharge does not cancel regional and incentive payments. By words Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov, it will be separated from the salary.

Photo: TASS / Vladimir Smirnov

Debt relief for the poor

Since the beginning of autumn, poor Russians will be able to file bankruptcy and write off debts more easily and quickly. New law, signed by Vladimir Putin on July 31, will affect citizens who have accumulated debts from 50 thousand to 500 thousand rubles and cannot pay them.

We are talking only about bad debts: enforcement proceedings must be completed on them due to the fact that the bailiffs did not find income or property on which collection can be levied.

Under the new procedure, a citizen can submit an application to the MFC in his city. Previously, the law provided for the filing of bankruptcy for individuals only for debts over 500 thousand rubles and only through appeal to arbitration courts. The procedure was expensive and took months or years. Under the new law, this can be done for free.

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

Resumption of flights

In September, Russia may resume flights with most of the CIS countries – Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Uzbekistan , told in the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR). With the opening of flights to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, several more states of Asia and the Middle East will become available to Russian tourists.

The government is also considering the possibility of opening air links with France, Hungary, Malta, Cyprus, Jordan, Egypt (flights to Cairo only) and China (resumption of flights to Shanghai only) …

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Polegenko

Forced closure of inactive IP

From the beginning of the month tax inspections will be able to to forcibly exclude an individual entrepreneur from USRIP if he does not actually conduct commercial activities. Previously, this was done only by court order.

To make a decision, two criteria must be met. Firstly, 15 months have passed since the end of the patent, or the individual entrepreneur during the same time did not file any reports with the tax. Secondly, the entrepreneur has accumulated debts in taxes and fees.