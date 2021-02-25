From the beginning of the month, children will be prohibited from leaving public transport. In addition, Russia will introduce criminal penalties for violators of the law on foreign agents. Also in March, new restrictions on the dissemination of personal data of citizens will come into force – for example, companies will not be able to use data posted in the public domain without obtaining the consent of the owners. And summer residents and gardeners will be able to save on cadastral work … More details about these and other innovations can be found in the traditional material of Izvestia.

Prohibition to disembark children from transport

From March 7, a law will come into effect prohibiting the unloading of children under 16 years old from public transport, even if they have not paid for the fare.

The amendments were adopted after a series of high-profile cases in which conductors or public transport drivers dropped off schoolchildren who did not have a ticket.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexey Maishev

In addition, according to the new regulations, the regions will now be able to independently determine the procedure for control and confirmation of payment in urban, suburban and intercity transport. Before that, it was installed at the federal level …

The State Duma adopted the law in the third reading on February 16. At the end of the month, February 24, it was signed by the President and published on the official portal of legal information.

Protection of personal information

From the beginning of the month come into force amendments to the law “On personal data”adopted at the very end of last year.

It is assumed that the new regulations are designed to protect the data of users that they leave, for example, when receiving certain services, shopping in online and offline stores, and so on.

It will no longer be possible to distribute such information (for example, first and last name, address, phone number, e-mail) by default. By law, citizens should be able to choose which specific data can be used publicly.

Photo: Izvestia / Kristina Kormilitsyna

If some data was already in the public domain – for example, on the social networks of the person himself or as a result of the “leaking” of the database on the Internet – the company that decided to use it will have to prove the legality of origin and obtaining this information. And before processing it, make sure that the person gave his consent to this.

Operators (that is, those who had this data) will have to delete personal information at the first request of a person …

World map

Russia will continue to expand the use of cards of the domestic payment system “Mir”.

From the beginning of March, the rule will come into force, according to which all sellers and aggregators, whose turnover amounted to 30 million rubles for the previous year, will have to accept such cards for payment …

The next stage is scheduled for July 2021 – then the threshold will be reduced to 20 million rubles per year.

Savings on cadastral works

Russia will expand the list of customers for complex cadastral works. This applies, for example, to different objects located on the territory of one horticultural or horticultural partnership. … New rules will take effect from March 23 …

Customers of such works can now be not only government agencies, but also individuals or legal entities. This means that the same members of horticultural associations will be able to save money by ordering work on several objects at once – the cost of work for each of them in this case will be lower …

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Bednyakov

Amendments were made in December 2020, first of all, in order to increase the accuracy of the information entered in the USRN by simplifying the procedure, and at the same time resolve part of land disputes that often arise due to the lack of relevant information on certain objects.

Business Requirements Register

Also in March, the register of mandatory requirements for business will begin to operate (so far in pilot mode) … The decision to develop it was made following the results of the “regulatory guillotine”, during which some of the old norms simply ceased to operate.

A new registry should help systematize all existing requirements from different departments so that all interested parties – primarily business representatives – have the opportunity to get acquainted with them on one resource …

It should also contain information about the normative acts that established them, the duration of a particular requirement, and liability for violators.

Photo: Izvestia / Konstantin Kokoshkin

As part of the trial operation, information will be entered into the register by five federal executive bodies – the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, the Ministry of Construction of Russia, Rostrud, Rospotrebnadzor and Rosaccreditation.

Resolution, which determined the rules for the new register, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed in early February.

Criminal punishment for the media and citizens with the status of foreign agents

Since March, Russia will introduce criminal liability for both individuals and legal entities that have received the status of a foreign agent. For those who do not provide data about themselves for a special register maintained by the Ministry of Justice, under the new law may face a large fine or imprisonment for a term of two to five years. For NPOs with this status that distribute information materials without appropriate labeling, fines in the amount of 300 to 500 thousand rubles are imposed.