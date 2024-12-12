WhatsApp is the number one app in the world with more than 2,000 million active users around the planet, and this success not only lies in the fact that it is free and that it is very easy and intuitive to use, which helps people of all ages and technological knowledge know how to use it, but also because it is constantly being renewed to offer the best functions and tools for its users.

This internationalization means that we can talk to anyone no matter where they are in the world, as long as they have coverage. Although as always there are limits, and Without a doubt the biggest limitation when interacting with people from other countries is the language.

Now, as they have detected from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has included progress in the development of its translation system, with which will allow you to automatically translate messages or complete conversations in chatsas well as updates published on the channels.

Although it was initially identified as an integration of Google Translate in WhatsApp, the instant messaging social network began working on your own translation system to facilitate communication in chats in July of this year, an option based on language packs that the user will have to download to make it work locally.

In the ‘Translation options’ section, the user must choose the language in which the messages are found and, after that, the language into which they wish to translate them.

This way, the translation will be saved in the settings for future interactions. Additionally, users will also be able to select an option of ‘Translate all messages’ both in chats and channels, so that instead of only translating selected messages, WhatsApp translates the entire conversation automatically on a continuous basis.

Likewise, the company also Note that translations may be imprecise on some occasions. This is partly because the system works without an Internet connection, with the download of language packs.

This allows the translation process to run entirely on the user’s device, without the need to send data to third-party services and, therefore, maintaining end-to-end encryption on messages to ensure the privacy and security of conversations.