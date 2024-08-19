The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English), is the agency responsible for protecting all of the country’s ports of entry, That includes everything from land borders to coasts and airports. An agency with such responsibilities It is always in constant transformation and this is how it will look in 50 years, according to artificial intelligence.

Although no one has the ability to predict the future, artificial intelligence, with its huge database, is able to find various patterns and, based on them, make some future estimates. Therefore, Artificial intelligence company ChatGPT was asked what CBP ports of entry could look like in 50 years and these are the three keys that he mentioned.

CBP to invest in advanced technology to improve security

According to ChatGPT estimates, CBP already has state-of-the-art security systems at ports of entry and this trend will continue, so, Through technologies such as facial recognition, real-time data analysis and advanced scanning, they will provide faster processing and precise.

In this same sense, it is estimated that several tasks will be automated, so, It will be common to see robots and special systems in charge of tasks such as baggage control.merchandise inspection and document management.

In addition, the user experience will be transformed and will be more comfortable and personalized. ChatGPT believes that Through the use of augmented reality, real-time information and personal assistance can be provided during transit through each of the ports.

Ports of entry will be transformed. Photo:Bing Image Generator Share

CBP ports of entry will be more sustainable in 50 years

Generally speaking, all US agencies are working with a focus on sustainability with the intention of helping the planet. CBP is no exception and, in the coming years, It is expected to use more renewable energy sources, advanced waste management systems and ecological practices with the intention of reducing its environmental impact.

CBP will strengthen its connection with the world

As those responsible for the borders, CBP will need to continue working to integrate with global data networks and transport with the aim of achieving more efficient and fluid coordination between different countries and regions. Investment in this type of system for the coming years will be especially important for logistics and international trade. In fact, Ports of entry will be part of smart infrastructure networks with sensors and monitoring systems that will optimize resource management and security.