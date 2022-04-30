From over 40 Ibrahimovic to 21-year-old Haaland: in the middle there is a world of talents. All branded Raiola. It is easy to talk about empire, especially if in 2020 a turnover of close to 850 million dollars was recorded with commissions of 85 million. According to Forbes, the Italian-Dutch agent is in third place in the billionaire ranking, but it is equally simple to see that Mino’s men always make the news, regardless of technical values. Clearly thanks to his thirty-year strategy, always based on putting players at the center of an ambitious career project.