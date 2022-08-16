





About half of all tourism takes place in coastal areas, but with global warming predicted to raise sea levels by about two meters over the next 80 years, how will our relationship with the coast change?

In the face of climate change felt around the world and the acceleration of sea level rise, the long-awaited beach vacation could be a little different in a few decades. This advance of the tides has reduced the sand strips, threatening constructions and putting a doubt as to how the beaches will be in the future.

floating in place

Sea level rise may seem like a distant threat, but resorts and other tour operators are already considering how they can stay close to shore and operate above water. On the Caribbean island of Barbuda, resort huts were built on stilts.

The aim is to keep tourism viable in the same place it has thrived for decades, while minimizing damage from higher water levels.

‘Seasteading’ is an answer to this riddle. The idea of ​​building settlements on platforms in the sea came about with the hope of creating more sustainable and equitable societies far from land. The technology is still being developed as researchers consider the engineering, legal and business implications.

New research suggests that coastal flooding could threaten up to 20% of global GDP by 2100, with much of it linked to the tourism industry. Tourism could instead become a new source of income for beaches. Given the dwindling coastal space for tourists, creating new spaces at sea could be a way to tackle the problem of rising sea levels.

Bringing the beach to you

The urban beach is a concept that is growing in popularity around the world. It involves creating sandy areas in towns and cities by importing sand into concrete. There may also be artificial pools. There are options for families and adults, with bars or restaurants.

The opportunities for hedonism are still there, but instead of traveling miles to enjoy it, it’s on your doorstep. Fewer trips mean less carbon emissions, and urban beaches can help relieve pressure on the royal coast.

Perhaps the most famous urban beach is Paris Plage. Since its opening in 2002, Parisians and summer tourists alike can relax under palm trees on the banks of the River Seine. It cost over two million euros to create and has since been extended due to its popularity.

The Nottingham Riviera is an attempt to recreate that UK success. The landlocked beach in the middle of town has sand and water, game rooms and beach bars.

The urban beach is becoming an industry in itself, with companies specializing in fake beaches that can be built as seasonal fixtures or permanent areas. If reaching the coast proves too strenuous in the future, these examples can provide everything needed for a seaside experience without the sea.

Renaturalizing the coast

Perhaps the most pragmatic solution is to accept nature taking its course and relinquish control as rising seas reshape the terrain. Allowing the new coastline to return to nature could create millions of acres of new wetlands — habitats that are very good at storing carbon and that have deteriorated by about 50% since 1900.

Examples from Hong Kong, Spain and Wallasea Island in the UK demonstrate how transforming heavily managed coastal areas into new habitats can create new opportunities for wildlife and people.

So does the Mexican island, Mayakoba. Its unique mangrove forests have been damaged and polluted by the construction of numerous beachfront hotel chains, but today, only 10% of these hotels remain on the coast.

The local community abandoned its high-density tourism model and protected the dunes and mangroves, which were being eroded by overdevelopment. New networks of canals were dug to create an estuary, attracting birds and amphibians. This new wetland has been designated as a nature reserve and visitors have arrived to enjoy a new kind of tourist experience.

Visitor capacity and beach activities were reduced to ensure sensitive coastal environments could remain protected. But allowing the sea to return to the reclaimed coastal territory allowed a more sustainable tourism model to flourish – one that could be replicated elsewhere as sea levels rose.

But before that happens, our views of the coast must change. Humans once saw the land and the sea as a continuation of each other, rather than as two distinct entities. Reviving this concept can allow us to navigate a future where certain boundaries have become unrecognizable.







