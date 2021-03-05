Public discussion of the project of one of the main transport hubs in the southern district ended on March 2.

This is how the Tsaritsyno TPU may look like, one of the most popular transfers from the MCD to the metro. A photo: stroi.mos.ru

The future TPU Tsaritsyno belongs to three districts at once – Tsaritsyno, Orekhovo-Borisovo Severnoye and Biryulyovo Vostochnoye. The opinions of the townspeople about him were collected, as usual, on the Internet platform “Active Citizen” ag.mos.ru…

“The emergence of a new transport hub will create separate passenger traffic during transfers. There will be a transition to Tsaritsyno MCD-2 station on the principle of “dry feet”, as well as a new exit from the “Tsaritsyno” metro station near Luganskaya street “, – explains Yuliana Knyazhevskaya, chairman of the Moscow Committee for Architecture and Architecture.

Making transfers convenient means reducing passenger travel time. This is especially important when there are heavily congested public transport routes nearby. For example, Art. m. “Tsaritsyno” of the Zamoskvoretskaya line is used by 71.1 thousand people. per day (by the neighboring stations “Kantemirovskaya” and “Orekhovo” – 54.7 and 25.4 thousand people, respectively). And the passenger traffic at the railway station of the same name has long exceeded 100 thousand people. per day, because it is one of the most popular IDC platforms.