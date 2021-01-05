‘Sacred Games 3 is not going to happen’ Ganesh Gaitonde, the most popular character of the ‘Sacred Games’ series, is played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Nawaz has recently revealed that the third season of the series is not going to be made. Yes, you heard it right. Nawaz said in an interview to ‘Spotboy’, ‘The way the Sacred Games was appreciated worldwide, no one among us had imagined it. I remember that I was shooting for the film Tanistha Chatterjee in Rome. There too many people were talking about Sacred Games.

Full story squeezed in two seasons Nawazuddin further said, “That’s where we decided that we will do its second season.” Nawaz admitted that the second season was a bit disappointing as compared to the first season. Perhaps it was because the honesty about the first season was slightly less than in the second season. Nawaz further adds, ‘As far as the third season is concerned, it is very unlikely. Whatever was to be said on the basis of real novel, we have said in two seasons. There is nothing left in Vikram Chandra’s novel, which should be put in season 3.

A lot of popularity to characters Nawaz also believes that his character Ganesh Gaitonde became very popular in the series. It is also acknowledged that many of Ganesha’s dialogues have been much discussed. But he does not want to take credit for it. Nawaz says, ‘I cannot take credit for the populability of that dialogues. I have not written them. In India, we often give credit to actors for dialogues.

Dialog hit if credit writer’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui further says, “Shashi Kapoor saheb in Yash Chopra Sahab’s ‘wall’ – I have a mother.” But this is the line written by Salim-Javed. So they should be credited for it. ‘

‘Sacred Games’ is one of the few web series that changed both the flavor and flavor of the OTT platform in India. Two seasons of this popular series have been released and the second season is over, where the excitement of the people remains whether Sartaj Singh i.e. Saif Ali Khan will be able to save the city? Are the punches of Ganesh Gaitonde’s story not solved yet? Overall, the Sacred Game-3 remains unpredictable. But Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said something that may disappoint the fans.