‘Sacred Games 3 is not going to happen’
Ganesh Gaitonde, the most popular character of the ‘Sacred Games’ series, is played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Nawaz has recently revealed that the third season of the series is not going to be made. Yes, you heard it right. Nawaz said in an interview to ‘Spotboy’, ‘The way the Sacred Games was appreciated worldwide, no one among us had imagined it. I remember that I was shooting for the film Tanistha Chatterjee in Rome. There too many people were talking about Sacred Games.
Full story squeezed in two seasons
Nawazuddin further said, “That’s where we decided that we will do its second season.” Nawaz admitted that the second season was a bit disappointing as compared to the first season. Perhaps it was because the honesty about the first season was slightly less than in the second season. Nawaz further adds, ‘As far as the third season is concerned, it is very unlikely. Whatever was to be said on the basis of real novel, we have said in two seasons. There is nothing left in Vikram Chandra’s novel, which should be put in season 3.
A lot of popularity to characters
Nawaz also believes that his character Ganesh Gaitonde became very popular in the series. It is also acknowledged that many of Ganesha’s dialogues have been much discussed. But he does not want to take credit for it. Nawaz says, ‘I cannot take credit for the populability of that dialogues. I have not written them. In India, we often give credit to actors for dialogues.
Dialog hit if credit writer’s
Nawazuddin Siddiqui further says, “Shashi Kapoor saheb in Yash Chopra Sahab’s ‘wall’ – I have a mother.” But this is the line written by Salim-Javed. So they should be credited for it. ‘
