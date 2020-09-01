After the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs, metro trains will start running across the country including Delhi from September 7. For Delhi Metro, DMRC and CISF together have prepared the new rules. The same rules have been fixed in the case of Metro running in other parts of the country, but this rule was made in June, when Unlock-1 started. Since then, there have been many changes in circumstances. Apart from this, the effect of corona infection is also going on at different levels in different states of the country. In such a situation, the same rules will apply everywhere or some more rules can be applied at the local level, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has called an important meeting on Tuesday to discuss all such points.

The meeting, to be held through video conferencing, will include the managing directors and other senior officials of companies handling the metro operations in all states of the country. In this meeting, the standard operating procedure (SOP) related to the operation of the metro will be discussed and if there is a need to add some new rules or remove some old points, then the final SOP will be discussed and issued. According to the rules and regulations laid down in this SOP, the Metro will be operated and maintained later and all companies will have to ensure strict compliance of these rules.

Unlock 4: These special things have to be kept in mind while traveling in the metro

It has been told by the Ministry of Urban Development that the SOP preparations made for the operation of the metro have already been circulated to the companies operating the metro in all the states. It will be finalized after discussion with the MDs of all metro companies in the remaining meeting to be held on 1 September. All the Managing Directors have been asked to thoroughly assess the SOP already prepared and assess it on the basis of current circumstances and put their other suggestions in the meeting. The SOP will be finalized only after all important suggestions are included in the new SOP.

Important meeting will be held before metro operations, travel will be possible only after SOP

Although experts associated with the Delhi Metro say that there is no possibility of any major change in SOP, but some more precautions can be directed at the local level. Apart from this, some more rules can be introduced regarding maintenance of metro and sanitization of trains and checking of passengers etc. in the depot. The new SOP will be prepared only after discussing all the rules and it is likely that the new SOP will be issued in the next one or two days.