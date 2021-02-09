From September 1, 2021, Russia introduces new rules for the prescription of veterinary drugs and the registration of the corresponding prescription forms. Also, by order of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, the form of a prescription form for a medicine for veterinary use is approved.

The new rules will be valid until August 2027.

What will be the procedure for issuing veterinary prescriptions?

Changes are contained in by order of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation dated December 17, 2020 No. 761 “On approval of the procedure for prescribing medicinal products for veterinary use, the form of a prescription form for a medicinal product for veterinary use, the procedure for filling out the specified prescription forms, recording and storing them.”

The document says that the veterinary specialist must inform the owner of the animal about the availability of interchangeable drugs. The prescription will indicate how to use the drug, dosages, frequency and time of use (morning, afternoon, evening), as well as its duration. If the medicine interacts with food, then the specialist will also need to indicate the time of its application in relation to feeding. At the same time, the abbreviation of the names of the substances that make up the drug is not allowed.

When prescribing pharmaceuticals made by a pharmacy, a special prescription form will be used. A prescription spine will be issued along with the manufactured medicine.

Recipes will be valid for 30 calendar days from the date of issue. The specialist will be able to extend the validity period up to a year if the animal’s disease has become chronic.

How is the sale of drugs for animals regulated?

Now, in most cases, veterinary drugs can be freely purchased in pharmacies without a prescription, but as prescribed by a veterinarian. In this case, if prescriptions for them are written out, it is only so that the pet owner does not forget the name and dosage of the medicine.

The upcoming changes in the procedure for prescribing medicines and issuing prescriptions became known in 2019, when the Federal Law of 02.08.2019 N 297-FZ “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation Regarding the Regulation of the Circulation of Medicines for Veterinary Use” was adopted. To a large extent, this issue is relevant not for pet owners, but in the field of agriculture, where the uncontrolled use of antimicrobial veterinary drugs is possible.

An exception, as in the case of drugs for humans, is drugs that have special conditions for sale. So, in the order of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation of July 7, 2020 No. 683n it is said that ordinary pharmacies cannot dispense antidepressants for animals, antipsychotic, hypnotics and sedatives according to veterinary prescriptions. For a complete list of prohibited drugs for sale, see office document…

Thus, by law, prescriptions from veterinarians for certain potent drugs are not accepted. Only a specialized specialist, such as a psychiatrist, can write them out. This is due to the effect of the regulation on the sale of narcotic and psychotropic drugs.

According to the decree of the government of the Russian Federation of 03.09.2004 No. 453, only legal entities can use these types of drugs in veterinary medicine if they have a license to carry out activities related to the circulation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. In turn, injections of these drugs to animals can be carried out only by those specialists of the veterinary clinic who have permission to work with narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in the manner established by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

There are contraindications. Be sure to consult your doctor.