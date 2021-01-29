LONDON – A decade ago, Joseph R. Biden Jr. strode into a reception room in Athens to meet with the president of Greece, a country then drowned in debt and deep in tense negotiations with the European Union.

“This man represents the Treasury Department,” Biden said blankly to his host as he pointed to a member of his delegation in a gray suit. “It has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The room burst into laughter: it was clear that the vice president had not arrived with a briefcase of cash to pay off Greece’s debts. But his joke captured a deeper truth – in 2011, many still saw America as the maximum guarantee of the international order.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in 2011, with then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Photo: Doug Mills / The New York Times.

And Biden clearly saw himself as the custodian of that legacy, with his relaxed self-confidence product of four decades as a globetrotting Senator.

When Biden was sworn in as president on January 20, promising “repair our alliances and get involved with the world once again ”, the question for many abroad is whether they will see this man of the world soon.

In capitals from Europe to Asia, experts have questioned whether the US is too divided, too weakened and too distracted with internal upheavals to fill the kind of leadership role that Biden took for granted as a senator and vice president.

Yet there is reason to believe that President Biden will be more of an activist than many expect, even as he deals with the pandemic, an economic recovery effort, and deep divisions left by the Trump era.

From the people he has elected to key foreign policy positions to the travel opportunities he has this year, those who know Biden say he is unlikely to stay away from the world stage for long.

“This is a man who passed 40 years knowing foreign leaders from around the world, ”said Peter Westmacott, who was Biden’s neighbor when he was British ambassador to Washington during the Obama administration. “Once you’ve tried international relations, you don’t turn your back on all that.”

Wolfgang Ischinger, a former German Ambassador to the US, said he hoped Biden would use his personal relationships to mend ties with European allies that had been severed by former President Donald J. Trump.

“Joe Biden is a master of contacts and will easily repair the lack of trust,” said Ischinger, who now heads the Munich Security Forum.

In his inaugural address, Biden promised that the US had “Emerged stronger” from its recent stress test. And he promised a restoration of American leadership in which, he said, “we will lead, not just by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.”

Biden is likely to make his formal debut at a G-7 leaders’ meeting in June, which Britain will host at a seaside resort in Cornwall. He could extend that trip to include other European destinations, such as Germany, where he could bid farewell to Chancellor Angela Merkel before she leaves office after 16 years.

In the fall, Biden is expected to attend a meeting of the Group of 20 in Rome and the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where he could show his resolve to rejoin the Paris climate agreement.

Whoever chose Kurt M. Campbell as Asia Policy Coordinator could herald a hard line with China, coupled with a vigorous effort to reassure US allies Japan and South Korea.

As a State Department official in the Obama Administration, Campbell devised the so-called “turn” to Asia.

“Biden has chosen people who understand and are committed to strategic competition,” said Thomas Wright, a foreign policy expert at the Brookings Institution.

Some experts argue that the chaos on Capitol Hill had compromised America’s traditional role as a champion of democracy, and that cascading national crises would drain Biden’s energy, distracting him from world affairs.

How can the United States spread democracy or be an example to others if barely has a democracy that works at home? ”Wrote Emma Ashford, Principal Investigator at the Atlantic Council Research Institute, in the journal Foreign Policy.

© 2021 The New York Times