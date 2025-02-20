02/20/2025



Updated at 5:44 p.m.





The president of the UFC, Dana White, has revolutionized the fans of the mixed martial arts (MMA). This morning from Wednesday to Thursday, she has revealed two very important ads about the future of Ilia Topuria. The first was the confirmation of the fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes For UFC 314, where the pen weight belt (145 pounds or 65.7 kilos) is put into play. He also mentioned that the Hispanic-Georgian would leave the division and climb to light weight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos).

This indicates that the goal of Ilyia Topuria has been fulfilled. After defending his belt against Max Holloway, he expressed his interest in getting on the category and facing the champion, Islam Makhachevor to the number one contender, Charles Oliveira. Well, these two fights are the main alternatives that open to El Matador, although that of the Russian is, a priori, the most likely.

Once the enigma of how the pen would be with the fight between Volkanovski and the Brazilian was resolved, now the Puzzle Complex of the Light Weight is assembled, where Ilyia Topuria has just been incorporated. The most logical option would be to face Makhachev, since when a champion goes up, it is usually to dispute the superior title. In addition, the UFC needs a large -scale lawsuit for the ‘International Fight Week’and the most appropriate would be Topuria-Makhachev. The other magnitude fight would be Jon Jones Against Tom Aspinall, but so far, it is not known if the American, considered as the best of all time, will continue to fight.

Therefore, in the short term, the duel of light weight would be the best and most likely to develop. We must also add the fact that the Russian expressed his interest in fighting in the ‘International Fight Week’, but lacks a clear rival after Dana White ‘punish’ the number one challenger, Arman Tsarukyan. Therefore, if Makhachev wants to be present in June, he only has two alternatives: Charles Oliveira or Ilyia Topuria. Interestingly, the options for Hispano-Georgiano are the same, or the disciple of Khabib or the Brazilian. For its part, the Ilyia team is doing everything possible to make the fight to be Islam Makhachev.









However, the Russian has been reluctant to the fight, arguing that Topuria should make a contender fight for his weight to gain the opportunity. This is where the possibility that the matador in front of the ex -champion enters Charles Oliveirawhich is the following in the list of challengers. The inconvenience would be that this fight does not benefit the Brazilian, because it is a clash that would delay its opportunity and with the risk of losing it. If this happened, Makhachev would not be in June, since it lacks rivals and cannot aspire to double belt, since the clash between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena For the Welter weight belt.

With all the cards on the table, the fight between Ilyia Topuria and Islam Makhachev could happen in June directlyor the end of the year after the Hispanic-Georgian duel for the contender post. But being so important the ‘International Fight Week’, the UFC will want to have that fight scheduled, which is unquestionable one of the two best that can be done right now, for such dates. Therefore, although the Russian does not seem satisfied, he could end up fighting this summer against the matador. It is what Ilyia and her team want, what fans want and what the company wants.