After five years of not implementing an increase in the costs of the Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals form (DACA), he United States Citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS ), announced a increase in rates of said document.

It is very important that everyone is aware of the prices associated with the project and other adjustments in the costs of various migratory processes that were established by USCIS for 2024, with the aim that no person faces difficulties when starting any procedure.

Remember that DACA is a immigration policy which manages to delay the deportation of foreigners who arrived in the United States during their childhood and do not have their documentation in order or official regular status.

It should be noted that USCIS decided to change the prices of more than one hundred forms, and among them the following stand out:

While the price of the H-1B registration process will go from $10 to $215, the cost of naturalization will drop for most applicants, which currently costs $640 and $85 for the biometric data, ($725 dollars in total) will go to $710 dollars for those who do it online and $760 dollars for paper filers.

Likewise, the cost of Employment Authorization Permits (EAD), will increase from $495 to $520 dollars.

Finally, the form I-795 Application for Employment Authorization (online filing) will increase by $60, that is, its new price will remain at $470 dollars.

Although the adjustments in tariff costs have not increased since 2016, USCIS assures that the new prices will not increase more than 26%.

Please note that the new rates will come into effect from April 1, 2024.