Last Wednesday (10), the ban on coal imports from Russia came into force in the European Union, a measure that is part of the bloc’s fifth package of sanctions against Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, which took place in February.

Although the EU advertises that the veto will represent a loss of around 8 billion euros a year for the Russians, the 27 countries of the bloc will also suffer from the measure. Russia accounted for about 45% of EU coal imports (Germany, Poland and the Netherlands were the biggest buyers), according to European Commission figures.

Coal represents a particular challenge for the EU because, in addition to the level of fuel consumption that the countries of the bloc already had before the war in Ukraine, it is also seen as an alternative to the reductions and eventual total interruption of gas supplies by the EU. Russia.

The parliament of Germany, a country that planned to eliminate the use of coal by 2030, approved in July the reactivation of coal plants that were not in use.

Kerstin Andreae, president of the German Energy and Water Industries Association, told public broadcaster ARD that so-called standby plants using lignite (which is about 70% carbon) could be put into operation in “a relatively short period of time.” short” with production from mines in eastern Germany, but those using coal for electricity generation would need imports.

According to a report by DW, Germany closed its last coal mine in 2018 and has since imported half of its fuel consumption from Russia. The Association of Coal Importers estimated in June that Russian coal could be completely replaced “in a few months” by suppliers such as the United States, Colombia and South Africa.

According to data from the commodity market analysis service DBX, in the first half of 2022 Australia was the largest exporter of thermal coal and coke to ports in the Netherlands (which has two of the five largest port terminals in Europe, Rotterdam and Amsterdam), with 8.9 million tonnes by June, more than Russia’s 7.7 million tonnes in the same period.

The volume sold by Australians is already close to the total that the Oceanian country exported to Dutch ports in the whole of last year, 7.7 million tons, a year in which the Russians exported more than 13 million tons of these products to Dutch terminals. .

In the first half of the year, significant volumes from the United States and Colombia also arrived at Dutch ports, indicating the prospect of a substitution of products from Russia.

In Poland, where the use of Russian coal was cheaper due to the costs of extracting the Polish product (located at great depths), there is no prospect of a significant production of its own anytime soon, and therefore the country seeks to increase imports from Colombia, Australia , South Africa and Indonesia.

The Polish think tank Forum Energii points out that Poland consumes 87% of all coal used in homes in the EU, so the government plans to offer subsidies and use its state-owned coal companies to co-finance the product for needy families.

However, with greater demand for coal, the fear is of more inflation – the price of the product is already suffering a sharp rise, pointed out Eduardo Fayet, professor of institutional and governmental relations at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

“The price per ton increased from US$ 40 to around US$ 400. In addition to the search for alternatives, such as Colombia, which has 13% of its GDP in coal exports, Australia and the United States have also increased lignite production. ” described Fayet. “And there is a postponement of the closure of coal-based plants for energy security reasons, some countries had goals of up to 2023, 2025, and this is being reviewed.”

“Among energy sources, coal is the last option. Countries are moving in this diversification of supply, stocking up on inputs. As the supply of natural gas by Russia is also being impacted, countries are having to restructure their stocks also based on coal”, said Fayet – in this way, the participation of coal in the EU energy matrix, today around 5 %, should increase.

“Now, there will be a worsening in carbon emissions, precisely because of the use of coal, so in 2022 we will probably have a new record, but the longer-term prospects are better because Europe has accelerated the process of converting to renewable energy”, explained Fayet.

“Europe has released a plan to reduce Russia’s energy dependence to zero and has launched a program for 17 strategic renewable energy, technology and innovation projects, by the European Innovation Fund, in various areas such as green hydrogen, wind, solar and geothermal,” he said.

Until these strategies yield significant results, however, the European Union will have some (long) winters ahead.