Extreme weather has occurred in various areas of the United States. While in some areas records have been recorded due to low temperatures, now the panorama will be different and In cities like Tampa, the heat could break records, according to the forecasts of climate experts.

Tampa Bay could see some of its hottest days yet of the year before the festivities for the next St. Patrick's Day, that is, this weekend.

According to information from the National Weather Service (NWS), it is likely that This weekend temperatures will reach up to 26 degrees Celsius. And even 32 in some areas.

They detailed that, This Friday could be the hottest day of the week and probably of the year, at least according to current forecasts, because in areas like Tampa and Lakeland temperatures could reach up to 31 degrees Celsius. That would mean that the record set in 1897 will be equaled.

What can visitors to Tampa expect this weekend?

The good news for those planning to go to Tampa this weekend to enjoy the River O' Green Fest, when the city turns the Hillsborough River green, the marine visa is likely to return, so the burning sensation of heat can be reduced. Even so, temperatures of around 26 degrees Celsius are expected throughout the area.

Tampa will welcome thousands of visitors this weekend. Photo:visittheusa.mx Share

With spring break and St. Patrick's Day approaching, officials are warning that visitors will likely experience warmer temperatures than they expectso they recommend staying hydrated, seeking shade and taking precautions if you are going to do outdoor activities.

According to the NWS, starting next week, thanks to the arrival of a cold front, Tampa Bay will experience cooler temperatures againwith a greater probability of rain, it is expected to reach up to 21 degrees Celsius.