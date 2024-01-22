🚨🤠 CONFIRMED. DETAILS @365scoresMX.

Gerardo Arteaga will be a NEW PLAYER for the Monterrey Soccer Club.

🟢 Definitive Transfer for around 7MDD.

🟢 Verbal agreement to be signed for the next 4 years.

🟡 Your arrival is expected this week for signing, exams… pic.twitter.com/ikfHSAnZVY

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) January 22, 2024