At 25 years old and in a season where he has been more of a substitute than a starter, Gerardo Arteaga has considered his return to the Liga MX, which has come to fruition this weekend, since Genk and Rayados de Monterrey agree to a transfer for 7 million dollars in exchange for 90 percent of his letter, according to journalist Fernando Esquivel.
This movement will be closed as soon as the defender is in royal lands this week, a signing that in the words of Fernando Ortíz, “makes him happy.”
Now within Monterrey the future of Jesús Gallardo must be defined, although the club's idea is that the veteran stays and competes fully with Arteaga. The national team is not at all happy with the signing, considering that it is a direct move to send him to the bench. Therefore, before the closing of the winter market he could force his departure from the squad, with Chivas being one of the teams most interested in his signature, but he will not move chips until Gallardo himself confirms that Monterrey is open to selling him this winter.
Gerardo Arteaga left for Belgium five years ago and since then the Mexican's time with Genk has not been the best. The reality is that although his performance on the field has been constant, the former Santos never adapted to the country's lifestyle and could not fulfill his long-desired goal, making the leap in quality to a better league than the old one. continent.
