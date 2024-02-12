The seventy-fourth Sanremo Festival is over, and now, more and more questions arise about the future. At the end of the Festival, some controversy arose over the victory of Angelina Mango which overturned the televoting in favor of Geolier. But, beyond this, many are wondering who will host the Festival next year, given Amadeus' farewell. The host's fans wonder what the Ama programsgiven the rumors relating to a possible collaboration with Fiorello and the Rai. But, the words of Amadeus relating to its future, do not clearly answer these questions.

What will Amadeus do in the future? Doubts and questions to the presenter loved by Italians

At the end of Festival, everyone's eyes are focused on the future. From tomorrow, Amadeus will resume its program on Rai, “Your business”but after what will he do? The answer is not very clear. As announced by Ama himself, this would be his last Sanremo Festival, and barring second thoughts, everything will remain like this. He himself says:

“I have no professional thoughts. I just want to enjoy some free time, be with my family. And go and watch a few more Inter matches.”

And he adds:

“I said it was the last Festival already in May. I feel like I really need to stop right now. I thank Sergio for his desire to help me continue but I feel that we have to stop and think about other things, other ideas, other challenges, other bets”

His words, they seem well clear, at least as far as Sanremo is concerned, but we still leave many questions regarding his future work. There are rumors of a possibility collaboration with Fiorello for a television program on Rai, but, even on this topic, Amadeus remains very vague about the future. AND explains:

“We have always known each other with Ciuri. But after their debut at Radio DeeJay, everyone followed their own path. We met on several occasions, from “Stasera pago I'll pay” onwards. But he's a showman, I do quizzes and musical programmes. The Rai CEO had the idea for this variety show, “Beware of those two”, but at this moment everything needs to be reset. Each of us needs to return to our own world. We'll think about it in August, when we'll be on holiday together. Maybe we'll do some event or something together, but for now there's nothing.”

For the moment, the only certainties seem to be his return to Rai for his program and, a trip to Europe looking for a format to present to the Italian public. For the rest, there are still many left unknowns to answer.