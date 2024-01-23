The announcement of the 2024 Oscar nominees brought big surprises and one of the most commented on online was the absence of Margot Robbie in the best actress category. Although she was a crowd favorite, the star of 'Barbie' His interpretation of the Mattel doll was not enough, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award. The same thing happened with Greta Gerwig, director of the blockbuster film, who was also left out of the awards. On the other hand, 'Oppenheimer' stands as the film with the most nominations, followed by 'Poor Things'.

Revealed live and in director on January 23 from the United States, the Academy's announcement marks the official countdown to meet the brand new winners of the Oscars, the most famous film award ceremony in the world. Here is the complete list of nominates.

Which film was the most nominated for the Oscars?

On this occasion, the 'Oppenheimer' film led the nominations list with 13 mentions, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress.

The film that has been acclaimed by the public portrays the story of the famous American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was in charge of the Los Alamos Laboratory and the Manhattan project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb.

When will the Oscars ceremony be LIVE?

Given the great expectation that exists due to the films that have been selected for the 2024 Oscar Awards, the public is waiting for the ceremony. The The event will be next March 10 and will take place at the Dolby Theater, in Los Angeles, United States. Hosting will be hosted by host Jimmy Kimmel.

Complete list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars

Oscar nominees 2024 for best film

'American Fiction'

'Barbie'

'Anatomy of a fall'

'The area of ​​interest'

'The Moon Killers'

'Those who remain'

'Teacher'

'Oppenheimer'

'Past Lives'

'Poor Things'.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best director

Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer'

Justine Triet for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Martin Scorsese for 'The Moon Killers'

Yorgos Lanthimos for 'Poor Things'

Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest'.

Oscar nominees 2024 for best lead actor

Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

Bradley Cooper for 'Master'

Colman Domingo for 'Rustin'

Jeffrey Wright for 'American Fiction'

Paul Giamati for 'Those Who Remain'.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best actress

Annete Bening for 'Nyad'

Emma Stone for 'Poor Things'

Carey Mulligan for 'Master'

Lily Gladstone for 'The Moon Killers'

Sandra Hüller for 'Anatomy of a Fall'.

Emma Stone on 'Poor Things' poster. Photo: Searchlight

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best original screenplay

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer for 'Maestro'

David Hemingson for 'Those Who Remain'

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik for 'Secrets of a Scandal'

Celine Song for 'Past Lives'.

Oscar nominees 2024 for best supporting actor

Mark Ruffalo for 'Poor Creatures'

Sterling K. Brown for 'American Fiction'

Robert Downey Jr. for 'Oppenheimer'

Robert De Niro for 'The Moon Killers'

Ryan Gosling for 'Barbie'.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best supporting actress

America Ferrera for 'Barbie'

Emily Blunt for 'Oppenheimer'

Danielle Brooks for 'The Color Purple'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph for 'Those Who Remain'

Jodie Foster for 'Nyad'

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best production design

'Barbie': Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

'The Flower Moon Killers': Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

'Napoleon': Arthur Max and Elli Griff

'Oppenheimer': Ruth de Jong and Claire Kaufman

'Poor Things': James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek.

Poster for 'The Moon Killers'. Photo: Apple TV+

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best photography

'The Assassins of the Moon': Rodrigo Prieto

'The Count': Edward Lanchman

'Master': Matthew Libatique

'Oppenheimer': Hoyte Van Hoytema

'Poor creatures': Robbie Ryan.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best adapted screenplay

'American Fiction': Cord Jefferson

'Barbie': Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

'Oppenheimer': Christopher Nolan

'Poor Things': Tony MacNamara

'The Zone of Interest': Jonathan Glazer.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best sound

'The Creator': Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahi, Ethan Van Der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

'The Zone of Interest': Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

'Maestro': Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

'Mission Impossible: Mortal Sentence – Part 1' (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

'Oppenheimer': Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best animated short film

'Letter to a Pig': Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

'Our Uniform': Yegane Moghaddam

'Ninety-five Senses': Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

'Pachyderme': Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

'War is over!': Dave Mullins and Brad Booker, inspired by the music of John & Yoko.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best fiction short film

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar': Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

'Invincible': Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

'Knight of Fortune': Lasee Lyskjaer Noer and Christian Norlyk

'Red, White and Blue': Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The After': Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best music

'American Fiction': Laura Karpman

'Oppenheimer': Ludwig Göransson

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': John Williams

'Moon Killers': Robbie Robertson

'Poor Things': Jerskin Fendrix.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best original song

'The Fire Inside' from 'Flamin' Hot' (by Diane Warren)

'I'm Just Ken' from 'Barbie' (Mark Ronson and Andew Wyatt)

'It Never Went Away' from 'American Symphony' (by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie' (by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)

'Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)' from 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (by Scott George).

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best editing

'Anatomy of a fall': Laurent Sénéchal

'The Holdovers': Kevin Tent

'Oppenheimer': Jennifer Lame

'Killers of the Flower Moon': Thelma Schoonmaker

'Poor Things': Yorgos Mavropsaridis.

Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'. Photo: Universal

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best visual effects

'Godzilla Minus One': Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

'Guardians of the Galaxy 3': Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wagsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

'Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1': Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Keff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

'Napoleon': Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

'The Creator': Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best documentary short film

'Island in Between': S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

'Nai Nai and Wài Pó': Sean Wang and Sam Davis

'The Last Repair Shop': Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

'The ABC's of Book Banning': Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

'The Barber of Little Rock': John Hoffman and Christine Turner.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best documentary feature film

'20 days in Mariupol': Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

'Bobi Wine: The People's President': Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

'Four Daughters': Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

'The Eternal Memory': nominees are yet to be determined

'To Kill a Tiger': Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim.

Oscar nominees 2024 for best costume design

'Barbie': Jacqueline Durran

'The Moon Killers': Jacqueline West

'Oppenheimer': Ellen Mirojnick

'Poor creatures': Holly Waddington

'Napoleon': Janty Yates and Dave Crossman.

Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'. Photo: Warner

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best international film

'The snow society' (Spain)

'The area of ​​interest' (United Kingdom)

'I captain' (Italy)

'Perfect Days' (Japan)

'Teachers' room' (Germany).

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

'Golda': Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

'Master': Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

'Oppenheimer': Luisa Abel

'Poor Things': Nobody Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

'The snow society': Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé.

Nominated for the 2024 Oscars for best animated film

'The Boy and the Heron' by Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

'Elements' by Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

'Nimona' by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

'Robot Dreams' by Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz)

'Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse' by Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.

