In the state of Florida, during the festivities of December 31 and January 1most essential services and key businesses will remain open to ensure the comfort of residents and visitors. Among the available options are restaurants, supermarkets, fast food outlets and pharmacies, which will operate regularly to meet the needs of the community.

Although on these special dates the vast majority of businesses are closed, in this case the State of the Sun will present different possibilities for those who need to make some type of purchase or consumption.

Restaurants and supermarkets

In the culinary field, an extensive list of restaurants will offer their services during these festive dates. From popular chains like Applebee's, Bahama Breeze and Bob Evans, to stylish options like Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and The Capital Grille, the variety of places that will open their doors is extensive. Besides, Fast-food restaurants such as McDonald's, Chick-Fil-A and Subway also join the offer, ensuring options for all tastes.

Chain restaurants like Applebee's will offer service during the holidays See also Controversy in Florida over young people who caught a gigantic python: "we were going to donate it" Photo: Instagram: @applebees

Grocery stores and pharmacies, such as CVS, Publix, Walgreens and Whole Foods, will remain openallowing people to stock up on essential products and medicines over the holiday weekend.

Places to enjoy fireworks



For those who want to ring in the New Year in a more festive way, SeaWorld Orlando will extend its hours until 1 AM, offering live entertainment and a fireworks show in four designated areas for the celebration.

The park will operate normally, where you can also enjoy a fireworks show Photo: Instagram: seaworldorlando

On Ocean Drive, one of Miami's iconic thoroughfares, there will be a festive and pedestrian atmosphere, as it will be closed to vehicular traffic. Cafes and restaurants will remain open, offering unique opportunities to enjoy a culinary experience and celebrate the start of the new year with exceptional views of the area's famous fireworks. Thus, Florida is presented as a destination full of options to welcome 2024.

How will public transportation work?



Regarding public transportation, Metrorail and Metromover will extend their service until 2:00 AM, facilitating the mobility of those who wish to celebrate the New Year. MetroBus will also operate on a Sunday schedule on both December 31 and January 1, providing transportation options for the community.

It is important to highlight that Some services will not be available during these days, such as banks, courier companies, including the Postal Service, ALDI, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, FedEx, Sam's Club, Trader Joe's, and government buildings. Beyond all the information mentioned, it will be important to check each case in particular through social networks.