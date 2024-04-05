How grim the future prospects for public broadcasting are became apparent on Friday in The Hague. The dissatisfaction of the forming parties with a possible extension of the recognition period of the NPO prompted faction members to express their reservations. “The less left-liberal NPO the better!” wrote PVV leader Geert Wilders on X, while BBB MP Mona Keijzer in The Telegraph stated that reforming the broadcasting system is “about more than one less channel.” According to her, it is also “about pluralism, neutral news provision, connection.”

The fierce reactions say a lot about the political climate towards the NPO. During election times, the VVD wanted to cut 400 million euros from the total current government contribution to the NPO of 900 million. “As far as we are concerned, the NPO should return more to its core tasks: good journalism, sports and some nice cultural programs,” said media spokesperson Claire Martens of the VVD. As stated in the party programme, the PVV wants to leave as little of the NPO intact as possible. NSC and BBB are more cautious, but certainly see opportunities for interventions, such as canceling NPO3.

In 2021, an extension of the then current permit period was passed relatively quietly by both Houses. Now the forming parties expressed their dissatisfaction in De Telegraaf about the proposed extension from the end of 2026 to the end of 2028. They believe that this means that the outgoing cabinet is ruling over its grave. The PVV does not want an extension at all, BBB and VVD are not looking for an extension but can live with one year. Without the VVD, there is no parliamentary majority for an extension.

“We simply believe that making a decision now that covers the next four years is going too far, given the challenges that exist,” says Claire Martens, media spokesperson for the VVD. “It is time for a renewal of the order. You have to look at that carefully and calmly. If this results in cutbacks, which is possible, then it is up to the forming parties to weigh in on this. That is why we say to the State Secretary: do not make a decision until far into the future, because then there will be no room left at the negotiating table.”

Need time

But according to State Secretary Fleur Gräper (Culture and Media, D66), the extra time is necessary to initiate a revision of the broadcasting system. She made this clearly in a letter which she sent to the House of Representatives on Friday afternoon. In it, she suggests a two-year extension, but states that the decision is up to the House. According to her, those two years are desirable because the amendment of the Media Act takes time and requires care. If the current concession period is not extended, Gräper warns, broadcasters will have to start recruiting members next year to meet legal requirements.

This can lead to problems, because it is increasingly difficult for broadcasters to achieve the required number of members. “If everything remains as it is, PowNed will have to cough up 50,000 members again next year,” PowNed boss Dominique Weesie told De Telegraaf. “We're not going to make it anymore.”

Gräper relies heavily on the report that the advisory committee led by former State Secretary Pieter van Geel published last September, which advises that broadcasters should be merged more until six large ones remain. NPO chairman Frederieke Leeflang took part there on Sunday Outside court an advance payment in advance. “The Media Act specifies six broadcasters and two task broadcasters. Let's start with that.” In addition to the task broadcasters NOS and NRT, nine broadcasters are currently part of six partnerships and there are two new broadcasters with provisional recognition: Ongehoord Nederland and Omroep Zwart. Everyone seems to agree that this is not sustainable in the long term.

Arjan Lock, EO director and chairman of the College of Broadcasters, says that the broadcasters already sat around the table last week to discuss Van Geel's recommendations, such as greater distance between politics and the NPO, less emphasis on membership numbers. , clearer division of roles between the NPO and broadcasters and more effective management. “We should not wait for politics, we also have a responsibility in this,” says Lock. “The conversations are going well.”

Concession valid for ten years

The NPO cannot be wiped out in one fell swoop, as a concession was granted in 2022 until 2031. This is the underlying permit. In the proposal, this concession must therefore be extended until 2033. The two terms that make up this concession period are formally called recognition periods.

Gräper warns that if the current period is not extended at all, the time to change the law is so short that a system change could only take effect after the next five-year recognition period. Or “in almost eight years.” Moreover, cuts are not necessarily only possible at the start of a recognition period, she writes. However, the Media Act must be observed. In the event of a major adjustment to the NPO budget, it is also more likely that it will have to be adjusted. The outgoing cabinet has already budgeted cuts of 25 million per year for the next five years.

Central WorksMaartje Nitrauw, Give us the opportunity to modernize, and only then talk about cuts

Major concerns

In any case, the NPO will have to take into account significant cuts that will be discussed at the formation table. The Central Works Council of the NPO is very concerned about these possible cuts. “We would like to emphasize the importance of a good public broadcaster, especially in these times of polarization and fake news,” says chairman Maartje Nitrauw. “The proposed cuts are causing unrest in the workplace. Broadcasters have experienced continuous unrest in their field of work in recent years, putting enormous pressure on this essential creative sector. We would therefore like to call on politicians to first give the public broadcaster the opportunity to carry out the desired modernization and only then to discuss possible cuts.”

Lock is also concerned about impending budget cuts. Public broadcasting has “a very important function in a modern democracy, and that does not include any cuts,” he says.

“You can have all kinds of opinions about it, but it is a system where the diversity of our society is clearly visible. The VVD may consider public broadcasting too expensive. But if you look at public broadcasters in neighboring countries, the Dutch system is among the cheapest public broadcasters in Europe. Things really do go wrong in Hilversum sometimes. But we sometimes forget that we also make good programs of public value. Everyone is full of praise for the series The Jewish Council. But you can only do that in the public system we have now. Let us also cherish that together.”