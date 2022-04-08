Mexico City.- The coordinator of Brunette in the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mierreported that of the 12 points presented by the coalition goes for mexico (PRI, PAN, PRD), for the modification of the Electrical Reform project, nine were accepted by the members of the Fourth Transformation.

This was reported by Ignacio Mier who also explained that the modifications will be presented to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, so that he is aware of it.

He explained that, with this, the party evidences the will of the Morenista legislators to reach a consensus on the electrical reform promoted by the president.

According to a post by The universalthe morenista leader in the Chamber of Deputies explained that one of the proposals they accepted is to integrate a paragraph to define access to electricity as a human right, despite the fact that this was already implicit in the reform itself.

Another of the points that were accepted was guaranteeing access to electricity at the lowest possible cost, as well as generating mechanisms that allow citizens to generate their own energy or buy it at the lowest price.

Other points are allowing businesses and small companies to access benefits, in addition to giving autonomy to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), as an independent government body, but attached to accountability.

I also agree to bring to consensus the promotion of renewable energy generation, as well as the reformulation of clean energy certificates and considering lithium as property of the state, but under a scheme similar to that of Pemex.