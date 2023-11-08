Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Split

According to the federal government, cannabis legalization saves authorities work. But the police and judiciary disagree – and accuse Karl Lauterbach of being ignorant.

Berlin – It could be a simple calculation: Most violations of the Narcotics Act concern cannabis consumption. If the drug is legal, there would be no work for the authorities and the police and judiciary would be noticeably relieved. This is the argument of the federal government, which passed the cannabis law and the wants to legalize consumption from the beginning of 2024. But according to the Association of German Criminal Investigators (BDK) and the German Police Union (DPolG), this equation does not work, as they explained in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA.

Cannabis law as a “regulatory monster”: Authorities see more work through legalization

In just a few weeks, cannabis consumption will be allowed in Germany under certain rules. On the one hand, the comparatively harmless consumer crimes will no longer occur, but on the other hand, new tasks will arise for the authorities, such as the rules for the new so-called “Cannabis social clubs“ to controlling weed smoking in public spaces.

There should be detailed regulations for this: You are not allowed to smoke your joint in public if you are less than 200 meters away from schools, children’s and youth facilities, playgrounds and public sports fields. Consumption in pedestrian zones between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. is also taboo.

For Dirk Peglow, head of the Association of German Criminal Investigators, the cannabis law is a “regulatory monster” whose implementation “will hardly be possible in practice,” as he tells our editorial team. He expects controls to be significantly more complicated than before, especially with regard to the distance rules for consumption. The “display and finish” model is no longer applicable. “In the future, you will first have to measure distances.” This is particularly complicated in larger cities – “incidentally, also for people who consume cannabis”. It’s hard to imagine that police officers would use measuring devices to check whether you are standing 150 meters or 210 meters from a school.

Rainer Wendt, head of the German police union, also believes the rules are impractical. According to him, cities like Berlin with hundreds of schools and daycare centers should de facto be declared a cannabis-free zone.

Mainly responsible for cannabis legalization: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). © dpa/Kay Nietfeld//Imago//ingimage (montage)

“What were they smoking in the ministry when they decided that?”

There are also further difficulties, for example when it comes to controlling allowances of up to 25 grams or the prohibition times in pedestrian zones, Wendt explains to IPPEN.MEDIA. “Completely absurd scenarios arise, and the Minister of Health simply has no idea what capacity the police have and how we want to handle all of this.” The police chief asks mockingly: “What were they smoking in the ministry when they wrote that down? ?”

The federal government fails to recognize that control must be carried out by officials who simply do not exist. No staff, no time. “A control is painted on the wall as a vision that does not actually take place.”

The judiciary also sees an additional burden. When asked, the New Association of Judges explains that the administrative offenses for violating the 200 meter rule would “result in a large number of legal proceedings”. The German Association of Judges argues similarly.

more on the subject “Drug policy bankruptcy declaration”: Associations are putting cannabis pressure on traffic lights

“With this law we are legalizing illegal trade up to 25 grams”

The federal government has a different opinion. In the Draft bill on the cannabis law reference is made to the economist Justus Haucap. His study “Fiscal effects of cannabis legalization in Germany” comes to the following savings with a view to the entire proposed law:

Saved police costs: 800 million euros per year

Saved court costs: 220 million euros per year

Correctional costs saved: 35 million euros per year.

For BDK boss Peglow, this calculation doesn’t work. “We are not saving these resources, because the funds released will be used, among other things, to combat organized crime.” The BDK is in favor of decriminalization, but the way the law is currently planned, there would be “significant consequences for the police Working against drug trafficking.” With the removal of cannabis from the Narcotics Act, some powers will be lost for the police and the fight against drug smuggling will become more difficult. “With this law we are essentially legalizing illegal trade up to 25 grams.” (as)