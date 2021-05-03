A report by the consulting firm Focus Market revealed that food is increased 4.5% in April. And of those increases, from a study conducted among 682 products of different brands and presentations, there are three that increased the most: wines with 12.5%, dulce de leche with 12.1% and condiments with 8.9%.

But those weren’t the only products to see a significant rise. They were closely followed by: sausages with an increase of 8.6%, mayonnaise 8.5%, Milk 8.1%, fresh pasta 7.8%, tea 7.6%, nuggets 7.4%, and butter 7%.

Price Evolution of the 10 best-selling products by Category

“Faced with an inflation that decelerates in its general price level in the month of April for the case of Food continues to rise at 4.5% with year-on-year inflation greater than 50%. The price control effect through the Maximum Prices program made it possible to maintain the price level of basic product categories in a timely manner, however, by gradually releasing them, they begin to have the price that allows companies to recover profitability and increase production but that begins to mark an overheating in a gondola after more than 1 year of having participated in many products of that program “, said Damián Di Pace, director of the Focus Market Consultant.

On the other hand, the product categories that increased the most year-on-year in April 2020 vs April 2021 are: Snacks 92.2%, Low Wines and PP 65.2%, Empanadas Tapas 63.3%, Oil 61.7% , Nuggets 47.9%, Liquid Juices 46.4%, Tea 46.3%, Fresh Pasta 45.2%, Flavored Water without gas 44.1%, and Preserves 43.9%.

The striking data of the report is the drop in the weighted average price of some categories in the month of April 2021: Rice 14.5%, Grated Cheese 11.4%, Flour 5.2%, Puree 5.1%, Flavored Water with Gas 2.7%, Diapers 2.1%, Feminine towels 1.9%, Beer 1.7%, Broths 1% and Pre-mixes 1%.

“The outlook for the month of May is for inflation that could not drop from its current level due to the increase in public services such as electricity and gas, to which private companies such as telephony, prepaid are added. In the case of gasoline, there will also be a new increase with a second-round impact on the distribution factor on the price of goods. In the case of increased energy, it also has an impact on the cost of production of goods. In the first four months, inflation closes with 17% and already exceeds by more than 50% the goal of 29% of the year that the economy minister anticipated “, explained Damián Di Pace of the consulting firm Focus Market.

