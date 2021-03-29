On August 26, 1789, shortly after the French Revolution, the revolutionary Assembly approved the highest expression of enlightened thought, the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen.

In the French colony of Haiti, the slaves decided to take their first article literally: “Men are born and remain free and equal in rights ”.

The Repression Unleashed by French Slave “Citizens” and the colonial troops did not wait, provoking in response the first triumphant Latin American independence revolution, achieved at the cost of a bloodbath and the destruction of the country.

Eleonor Roosevelt holds a copy of the Universal Declaration of the Rights of Man. Photo Clarín Archive

A similar fate suffered French women who, like Olympe de Gouges, demanded legal and social equality, and proclaimed a Declaration of the Rights of Women and Citizens.

It consisted of a preamble and 17 articles in which its author established the political rights of women, the right to contraception and sexual freedom.

Paraphrasing the statement approved by the Assembly It said: “Women are born free and must remain equal to men in rights […]. “

“The Law must be the expression of the general will; all citizens must contribute, personally or through their representatives, to its formation. “

Portraits of famous French women, including the revolutionary Olympe de Gouges. Photo: AP / Francois Mori

The persecution of women

That audacity to demand legal equality and political rights, Olympe ended up paying for it at the guillotine.

At the same time as other women – who from the beginning of the revolutionary days stood out in the actions of the “enraged mob” against the aristocrats and their privileges – suffered persecution, jail and execution for wanting to take the changes to their last consequences.

But there were also worthy men who defended and promoted women’s rights, such as Condorcet, who will pay with his life for writing texts like this:

Either no member of the human race possesses true rights, or we all have the same; he who votes against the rights of another, whatever his religion, his color or his sex, is abjuring his own ”. (one)

The echoes of the French revolutionary demands for equality were felt, but it was not until 1946 that women were able to exercise their civic rights and vote for the first time in France. Felipe Pigna, historian

By the end of 1793, Condorcet – promoter of equal rights between men and womenry author of On the admission of women to the law of the city– He lived in hiding and fleeing from his pursuers.

Until he was sentenced to the guillotine by Robespierre; but the thinker preferred to commit suicide in his cell taking a poison in September of that year.

Olympe de Gouges had lost her mind at the guillotine, the women’s clubs had been closed and women were not allowed to meet in the streets.

The women looked great as ornaments, but those of flesh and blood, with their agitated and demanding consciences, began to be intolerable for a government that kept saying that it ruled in the name of the people. (two)

The Civil Code of the French (1804), the famous “Napoleon Code” that would serve as inspiration for continental European legislation and the Latin American republics denied women the legal equality recognized to men and it challenged their rights to own property, to contract and to dispose of their lives for themselves.

The echoes of the claim for equality carried out by the French revolutionaries were felt underground, but there would be a lot of water from the Seine under the bridges and a lot of blood until it was not until 1946 that women were able to exercise their civic rights and vote for the first time in France.

Quotes: 1. Cited in Rosa Montero, Histories of Women, Alfaguara, Buenos Aires, 1995. 2. Linda Kelly, The women of the French Revolution, Vergara, Buenos Aires, 2004.

