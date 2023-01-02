For many years, “Game of Thrones” was one of the most acclaimed and awarded productions. Now, like every year, the portal torrent freak has published the ranking of the most pirated series of 2022 and the universe created by George RR Martin has once again shown that it is one of the public’s favorite proposals: “The House of the Dragon”, prequel to “Game of Thrones”, leads the top 10 of the mentioned list.

“House of the dragon” was created by Ryan Condal and George RR Martin. Photo: composition LR/HBO

What were the most pirated series in 2022?

Although the #1 position of “House of the dragon” It will not surprise many, “She-Hulk” will probably come as a surprise to some, above all, because of all the hate that Marvel Studios received for its green protagonist.

Next, we leave you the complete ranking.

“The House of the Dragon” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” “The Boys” “Moon Knight” “Obi-Wan Kenobi” “The book of Boba Fett” “She-Hulk: attorney at law” “Andore” “Stranger things” “Halo”.

“Halo” is one of the most popular series on Paramount Plus. Photo: Paramount+

“House of the dragon”, a resounding success for HBO

“Game of Thrones” has been a great success for HBO despite its final seasons receiving mixed reviews. Even so, the success was a good omen for the chain and they decided to launch the prequel “House of the dragon”, which was able to redeem its predecessor and cause an unexpected milestone: its launch caused a collapse on HBO Max.

Following its dramatic finale, the series is now a top contender at the 2023 Golden Globes.

For now, it is known that the show was renewed for a second season and its plot will portray the bloodthirsty “Dance of the Dragons.”