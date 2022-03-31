Vinicius
The young Brazilian in 2017 when he was part of the Flamengo squad.
Photo:
Brazil Photo Press/CON
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Benzema
At the beginning of his career (2005), at Olympique de Lyon.
Photo:
PHILIPPE WOJAZER
REUTERS
updated to
modric
The Croatian played in 2003-2004 at HŠK Zrinjski Mostar.
Photo:
updated to
Nacho
In 2010, in his debut with Real Madrid.
Photo:
HELIOS OF THE BLONDE
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Marcelo
In 2006, before signing for Real Madrid, at the Brazilian Fluminense.
Photo:
updated to
Courtois
He began his sports career at Genk, where he stayed until 2011.
Photo:
updated to
Faith Valverde
A young Valverde with his coach from Peñarol, where he took his first steps.
Marco Asensio
It began in the lower categories of Mallorca.
Photo:
updated to
Rodrygo
He joined Santos in 2011, at the age of 10.
Photo:
updated to
Casemiro
In 2013 with São Paulo.
Photo:
updated to
Isco
He reached the lower categories of Valencia in 2006 at the age of 14. He in the image with Valencia B in 2010.
Photo:
ALBERTO IRANZO
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Carvajal
An image of the Real Madrid youth squad during his time at Castilla, in 2011.
Photo:
PEPE ANDRES
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Lucas Vazquez
At Real Madrid youth, in 2010.
Photo:
PHILIP SEVILLANO
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Marian
As a child he took his first steps as a footballer in the Premiá de Mar, a local team.
Photo:
updated to
Kroos
During his time at Bayer Leverkusen, in 2009.
Photo:
CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS
REUTERS
updated to
Military
He trained in the lower categories of Sao Paulo since 2010. He debuted in the highest category in 2017.
Photo:
MARCELO WAY
AFP
updated to
Mendy
He ended up in the lower categories of French Le Havre.
Photo:
updated to
hazard
He spent his first years as a professional at Lille. In the picture, in 2009.
Photo:
PHILIPPE HUGUEN
AFP
updated to
Gareth Bale
As a child with Southampton Football Club
Jesus Vallejo
With Zaragoza in 2014
Photo:
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Luka Jović
With Crvena Zvezda in 2015
Photo:
Srdjan Stevanovic
Getty Images
updated to
Camavinga
With Stade Rennes in 2018
Photo:
Srdjan Stevanovic
Getty Images
updated to
Andriy Lunin
With the Zorya in 2017
Photo:
JOHN FLOWER
JOURNAL AS
updated to
Daniel Ceballos
With Betis in 2014
Photo:
TONI RODRIGUEZ
JOURNAL AS
updated to
#Madrid #players #beginning #careers
Leave a Reply