They will finally say yes. Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid will arrive at the altar next Saturday, November 25, according to information shared by ‘America today’. The production of the Ethel Pozo show made public various details of the ceremony, even revealing the list of expensive gifts that they requested from the guests at their exclusive wedding party. What did they request? Find out in this note.

What gifts did Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid ask for?

‘America today’ surprised more than one viewer by announcing that Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid will get married this weekend. Both have a stable relationship for several years, in addition to the fact that the singer asked her to marry him twice.

“Speaking of marriages and couples, Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra are getting married. They haven’t invited me, but I already saw the invitation and they took a photo. It’s great to congratulate Deyvis,” Janett Barboza announced in the middle of the live program, leaving more than one stunned with the news.

But the thing did not stop there, because on the morning of America Television He had access to the list of gifts that the leader of Nectar and Jessica Newton’s daughter requested from their guests. Exclusive gifts include an electric fireplace and various artifacts.

Ethel Pozo, Edson Dávila, Janet Barboza and Christian Dominguez They were surprised by the eccentric gifts that the couple expects, especially because of their high prices.

Deyvis and Cassandra ordered an Apple iPad Pro, valued at 5,299 soles; an ecological fireplace, valued at 3,700 soles; a pizza oven, valued at 2,079 soles, a multifunctional printer, valued at 949 soles, and a fondue maker valued at 300 soles.

When would Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez get married?

According to what was said byMagaly Medina, Deyvis and Cassandra would have decided to unite their lives forever next Saturday. “(The child’s) birthday has already happened, but it seems that they will have another birthday this weekend and what I imagine, this is an idea that I have, that yes, they are going to take advantage of the child’s birthday party, so that oh Surprise, the child’s parents are getting married,” said Magaly Medina.

What did Jessica Newton say about her daughter Cassandra’s possible wedding?

The owner of Miss Peru spoke with the program ‘America Today’, where he took the opportunity to talk about Deyvis and Cassandra after rumors of a wedding. Jessica Newton was emphatic when giving her point of view “I dream of seeing my daughter happy. That idea of ​​signing a piece of paper changes your life and that you are happy forever is something that we should even get out of girls’ heads. “Women don’t need to get married to be happy,” said the businesswoman.

