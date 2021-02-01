Despite having gone through one of the worst cycles in history, the automotive market started the year on the right foot, maintaining the good pace it showed during the last months of 2020.

This recovery allowed that in 2020 a total of 342,474 units, one of the lowest figures, but which at the same time represented many more units than the 250,000 that specialists in the sector had estimated in full quarantine, when the dealerships were closed for a long time.

The Association of Automotive Dealers of the Argentine Republic (ACARA) reported that during January 49,438 units, which represents a rise of 9.9% year-on-year, since in the same month of 2020, 44,972 patents had been registered.

Volkswagen, the top-selling brand in 2020, started the year in third place, behind Toyota and Fiat. (Photo: Courtesy Volkswagen)

In January, 2,472 0 km vehicles were patented per business day, 20.9% more than during the same period in 2020 and 9.5% less than in January 2019.

The president of ACARA, Ricardo Salomé, commented: “We value and hope this growth of 10% compared to January 2020 pre-pandemic, we have been making a very great effort as dealers to meet this demand that in January was very active.

Among the best-selling cars, the Fiat Cronos was crowned as the best-seller of the month, repeating the achievements made in September, October and November 2020. The compact sedan manufactured at the Ferreyra plant in Córdoba (Córdoba), which finished third in last year’s general ranking at only 11 units of the Chevrolet Onix, registered 5,224 patents.

In second place was the Toyota hilux, the best-selling vehicle of 2020, which managed to sell 3,476 units; followed by the new Peugeot 208 (2,230). In this way, the podium was made up of three models manufactured in the country.

Toyota. The Hilux pickup was the second best-selling model of the month. The Japanese brand “put” three other models in the top 10 in January: Corolla, Yaris and Etios.

On the other hand, Toyota was the brand that managed to sell the most 0 km vehicles in the first month of the year, with a total of 9,537 units. The Japanese automaker, which in 2020 finished second behind Volkswagen, stood out for having had four models within the top 10: Hilux, Corolla, Yaris and Etios.

In turn, Fiat got into the dispute and finished in second place thanks to the great sales rhythm that the Cronos had. With 7,087 patents, the leading brand of the FCA group moved Volkswagen to third place (6,594 units).

“We are optimistic that we can have a positive year establishing a level of activity with a floor of 430,000 patents in the year, if we have the supply and the necessary incentive measures. We know that the terminals are also accompanying this recovery and will increase the supply of vehicles in the coming weeks, which will make the supply of units and models even more dynamic. Beyond that, the performance of the year will depend on how the slow exit from the atypical situation imposed by COVID19 evolves, “said Salomé.

Next, the list of the 10 best-selling models in Argentina during the first month of the year:

Look also

