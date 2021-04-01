The cars 0 km sold during the month of March showed a growth in patents, both in the comparison with the previous month and especially in the interannual.

The 36,591 units registered in March represent a rise in 105.3% compared to the same month last year (17,820 units), at which time mandatory isolation was ruled in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The growth is also shown in the comparison with February 2021 (30,482), with 20%, according to data published by the Association of Automotive Dealers of the Argentine Republic (ACARA).

The Toyota Hilux was once again the best-selling pickup and the second most chosen model in the total vehicle table.

With these results, in the first quarter of the year 116,800 units, 29.1% more than in the same period of 2020 (90,471).

High demand for little supply

This increase in sales occurs at a particular moment in the sector, in which there is a demand that the supply does not cover due to the current restrictions on imports.

That is why domestically produced cars have a prominent presence in the ranking of recent months, occupying the first three places in the March table.

From ACARA they recognize the “good moment” and emphasize that “the entire automotive industry is making a great effort not to miss this opportunity.”

The president of the entity, Ricardo Salomé, celebrated the “notable progress in the sale of national units that increased their participation in relation to imported vehicles until they currently reach 46% of the total number of patented vehicles, after a 2020 in which barely reached 30% of the total “.

The brands that patented the most units during the past month were Toyota (6,559 vehicles), Volkswagen (6,311), Fiat (4,450), Chevrolet (3,501), Ford (3,441), Renault (2,947), Peugeot (2,235), Nissan (1,212 ), Jeep (1,060) and Citroën (894).

The ranking of the most chosen models during March 2021 is as follows.