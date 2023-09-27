Do you like tofu? Then try tofu tacos. We grate the tofu, season it and bake it crispy in the oven. After baking, we stir the tofu into a delicious sauce to make it creamy. Divide over the taco shells and dinner is served.
This recipe was provided by Eatertainment.
Preparation time: 45 minutes
Number of servings: 2
Category: vegetarian, main course
Ingredients:
– 375 grams of tofu
– 2 tbsp sunflower oil
– 2 tbsp soy sauce
– 1 tbsp taco seasoning
– 1 red onion
– 2 cloves of garlic
– 1 tomato
– 2 sprigs of coriander
– 3 sprigs of parsley
– 1 lime
– 2 tbsp Greek yogurt
– 1 tbsp tomato puree
– 50 ml pineapple juice
– 200 g black beans
– 4 taco shells
Curious how to make the recipe? Check it out Eatertainment.nl
Create your own recipe book of your favorite recipes online for free Eatertainment.nl. Plan them using the weekly menu planner. Discover countless easy recipes including nutritional values, tips, workshops and recipe videos. Find personal food inspiration, online and in your area.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Eating #Today #Tofu #tacos