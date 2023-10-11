One of the best-known and tastiest French desserts is tarte tatin; an upside-down apple pie where the dough is on top instead of the bottom. According to tradition, the cake was invented in 1889 by sisters Stéphanie and Caroline Tatin, in the village of Lamotte-Beuvron. Opinions are divided as to whether this is really the case. The region was known for its upside-down fruit pies long before that. But that doesn’t make the cake any less tasty, here is an easy recipe for tarte tatin with puff pastry.