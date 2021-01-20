Donald Trump was one of the few presidents in the history of the United States to lose his re-election. Despite the fact that in February 2020 he had a huge level of popularity that practically left him in the White House again, on November 3 he lost the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump garnered even 75 million votes, a record number, but it did not reach. He never admitted his defeat, but that electoral failure had several reasons.

1) He returned to confine in the letter of “outsider”

With a style unlike anything known, Trump revolutionized the US campaign and won in 2016 as a businessman outside of politics and with the promise of “draining the Washington swamp.”

It somehow gave a voice to millions of people who felt threatened by immigrants, deindustrialization and globalization. Trump also joined a wave of populist movements in other parts of the world it was looking for strong leaders and a turn towards non-traditional figures.

After four years in office, the president continued to present himself as an outsider, but he was no longer one. Everyone knew his character and he already had a management background. He did not have the anti-system freshness card.

2) His chaotic management of the coronavirus pandemic

Since the beginning of the pandemic in January, Trump has sought to minimize it, but the cases have advanced dramatically and by the elections the deaths in the United States already reached 230,000, with 9 million infected.

President publicly contradicted his health experts, recommended remedies that were not approved and even advised people to inject bleach. He was a staunch opponent of the use of the chinstrap, perceived as a symbol of weakness, and said that the virus will go away soon when there are obvious signs that it is not.

The coronavirus pandemic and the thousands of deaths were a blow to Donald Trump. Photo: AFP

Although he and his wife Melania were infected, he rarely mentioned the victims. Only 37% of Americans approved of the president’s management in the pandemic in November. Trump failed to realize that health and the coronavirus crisis were then the second and fourth major issues for Americans, according to polls.

3) His main achievement faded

Trump’s main achievement was in the economic area. It reduced unemployment to a record level, lowered taxes (mostly for the better-off sectors), the economy grew, rates were low and the stock market reached historic rates. The consequences of the trade war with China were not yet seen.

Most Americans were happy with the management, but lThe pandemic was an atomic bomb in that fundamental pillar. In a few months, the world’s leading power went into recession, having millions of unemployed people with difficulties in accessing health care.

The coronavirus crisis dissolved Trump’s economic achievements. Photo: REUTERS

Although he managed to get Congress to pass a massive aid package That he even put dollars in the hands of Americans was not enough to convince people that he was the best candidate to recover the post-pandemic economy.

4) Character, lies and business

The most fanatical of the outgoing president say that Trump “is not politically correct” and “says things as they are”, but admit that they dislike his ways of expressing himself. Before the election, 53.7% of Americans believed that he was not a good person. Even among his strongest supporters, only 57% said they were convinced that he was a good person.

Trump had a chaotic style in the White House, with officials who resigned in a few months and then described an egomaniac, incompetent, dangerous and lacking basic knowledge president, who humiliated his collaborators and who made decisions on impulse and not by strategy.

People also saw publicly that he insulted journalists and the media, attacked his rivals on Twitter, retweeted racist and homophobic messages, refused to condemn supremacism and has even described Americans killed in combat as “losers.”

On the subject of coronavirus and racism and police brutality has shown little empathy with the victims. Further, has blurred the boundaries between truth and lies because he has been able to pronounce more than 20,000 falsehoods since taking office, according to a count of The Washington Post.

The marches against reactionism and police violence were also a setback for Trump.

He has also been denounced for transgressing the borders between his public activity and his personal businesses, such as the meetings he holds in his hotels. People got sick of that style that constantly ignored the institutions and that it worsened even deeply after the elections, when he did not admit his defeat.

5) He fanned the rift

Beyond the controversial decisions he has made, his explosive and aggressive statements contributed to widening the rift. The country is divided as never before in history. In contrast, Biden sought to establish himself as an “ordinary” man, empathetic, willing to heal wounds and rule for all.

A “normal” man, far from the permanent conflicts unleashed by Trump. That is why Americans went out to vote en masse, with a record turnout. With his behavior, Trump encouraged sectors that are reluctant to vote such as African Americans (due to their lack of empathy for racism and police brutality) and young people. Further, lost voters in key sectorsThe toughest ranks continued to elect Trump, but he began to suffer a sustained drain on the middle-class suburban neighborhoods, which favored him in 2016.

He lost mostly the vote of women and of men over 65, who were concerned about health and the coronavirus crisis. The women mostly leaned towards Biden, fed up with presidential manners, how he treats women, his management with the coronavirus and the difficulties of access to health. The older white men drifted away as well.

Washington, correspondent

CB