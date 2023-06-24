When Pauline Kauinani Souza was a child in Hawaii, she spent her mornings watering her grandfather’s papaya trees. His family lived frugally, heating water over a campfire for bathing. But there was an advantage to life: living near the beach and falling asleep to the sound of the waves.

Now 80 years old, Souza lives in Las Vegas, a desert city far from his ancestral home. But it’s filled with native Hawaiians who have flocked for the entertainment and something few in Hawaii have: an affordable home.

“I am the absolute ownerhe said proudly of his one-story, two-bedroom home in Las Vegas. “In Hawaii, there aren’t many people who can say that.”

Increasingly, Las Vegas attracts Hawaiians who came to visit and stay, convinced that a fake but affordable version of the islands is better than an endless struggle to survive in reality. In 2022, Hawaii had the highest cost of living of the 50 US states.

Between 2011 and 2021, the Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander population in Clark County, Nevada, which includes Las Vegas, grew by about 40 percent, to a total of nearly 22,000 people. In that same period, Clark County’s total population grew by about 17 percent. Homes in the Las Vegas area have a median price of around $460,000compared to about 800,000 in Honolulu, show economic data from the Federal Reserve.

The link between Hawaii and Las Vegas goes back decades, in large part due to the California Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas. It opened its doors in 1975 and has long catered to Hawaiians via special offers. Dealers at the craps table wear Hawaiian shirts and guests dine on island specialties.

Today a thriving Hawaiian community is scattered across what is known informally as Ninth Island. Parents can enroll their children in Hawaiian language classes or dance lessons at a local halau hula. Hawaiians in search of comfort food can choose from multiple restaurants. Spam musubi, a popular snack, and poi, a taro-based staple, are easy to find.

“What we’re doing is creating our own HawaiiCece Cullen, 38, a Hawaiian by birth, said at a recent lei festival in Henderson, outside Las Vegas.

She attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and then returned to Oahu. She and her husband, Nakoa Hoikaika Cullen, 37, worked various jobs and rented a modest 74-square-meter house. In 2018, they moved to Las Vegas. A few months into the pandemic, they bought a house of approximately 3,000 square feet, comfortably raising four children.

Far from the islands, Hawaiians have found ways to keep their culture alive. On a recent afternoon, Frankie Sevilleja, 52, and his fellow rowers traversed Lake Mead, practicing a traditional Hawaiian sport in a desert reservoir.

Sevilleja grew up competing in the blue waves of Hawaii. He moved to Las Vegas in the 90s. Lake Mead isn’t the dream world of home, but it’s enough for him.

“this is my ocean“, said.

